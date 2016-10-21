Irving police investigate in-custody death

On Friday, Oct. 14, at approximately 10:07 a.m., Irving Jail detention staff found an inmate unresponsive in his jail cell from an apparent suicide.

Resuscitation efforts were immediately initiated by detention staff and the Irving Fire Department was called to the Jail. When paramedics arrived, they continued life saving measures. The inmate was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Irving but was pronounced deceased at approximately 10:41 a.m.

The inmate was booked into the City of Irving Municipal Jail following his arrest this morning, Friday, Oct. 14, at approximately 2:20 a.m. in Irving. An autopsy will be performed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the inmate is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

SOURCE Irving Police Department