John Haley artist wins first place

Third grade artist Lizbeth Ramirez of John Haley Elementary School received first place in the Trinity River Authority (TRA) of Texas’ 2016 Art Contest.

North Texas students in first through eighth grade were invited to participate in TRA’s annual competition, which seeks to teach youth the importance of protecting our water supply from pollution. Lizbeth was one of 1,000 participants to submit artwork for this year’s competition theme, “Don’t Trash Our Water.”

Her picture of foxes drinking from a stream impressed the judging panel, naming her top artist of her grade level. Lizbeth’s prize-winning picture will be featured on a calendar and printed notecards, and she will be presented with other student winners at the Trinity River Authority’s Board of Directors meeting this month. Lizbeth is pictured with her art teacher, Kerrie Wilke.

