Luis Urrea inspires high school students

Famed author Luis Alberto Urrea spoke to a large crowd at the Irving Arts Center, sharing personal details about his novel, Into the Beautiful North. Serving as the center piece for the City of Irving and National Endowment for the Arts’ (NEA) Big Read series of author talks and public panels, the event took place on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

After the event, Urrea stayed to meet with his fans personally and sign copies of his books. Urrea talked about how it felt to meet his readers in such a way.

“It’s always beautiful,” Urrea said. “Everybody’s really kind and fun. You know, if you have a job where you go places and strangers come to offer you love and friendship, that’s a good job. I enjoy that very much.

“You never know who you’re going to meet at these; two of the young ladies here were from the Congo. It’s fantastic, you meet a lot of people from around the world. You never know what kind of friendships you’re going to make.”

Urrea felt deeply surprised and delighted to have his book selected as an NEA Big Read title.

“It is mind-boggling. Especially since I never expected this book to have a long life,” Urrea said. “I thought it would sort of be evanescent. It would appear, entertain people, then disappear. Then, when the NEA picked it, they sort of gave it eternal life. Every year at least six cities pick it, so I just keep going.”

Many of the high schoolers who read Into the Beautiful North were in attendance to meet the author. Karen Flores, a senior at Macarthur High School, talked about why she decided to come to the discussion and book signing.

“Well, we got this book as an assignment to read,” Flores said. “While we were reading it, I found that I could personally relate to it. I was inspired, but I was kind of iffy about coming here for this, because I’ve never done this before. But, when I came, after I started listening in I started laughing at his jokes. Because I’m Mexican myself, I could relate to what he was saying.”

Flores feels the book has helped many of the students in her class.

“With the Big Read, I guess more high schoolers are starting to read more books,” Flores said. “They’ve become interested in reading more books to see what else they can relate to. People get inspired by them, especially when writing essays when we get assigned them. They can use the books that we read as examples in our essays, and that helps us out a lot.

“I would really recommend that people start reading books and coming to the author events. It’s like learning a lot about other people’s lives and relating to others, because then you learn that you aren’t alone on some things.”

Carla Lindero, another Macarthur High School senior, mentioned how interactive and personal the event was.

“I feel like [Urrea] was a very charismatic person,” Lindero said. “I like that they kept trying to bring us, the audience, in. They kept trying to relate to us, to make sure all of our questions were answered. We really enjoyed it. We enjoyed being here.

“I really appreciate the Irving Scholarship Foundation. They were able to find the funds for everyone to get their own personal copy of the book. I really appreciate that, because now, even if you’re on level or AP, we’re all reading the same book, so we can all relate to each other. It’s been closing a gap that’s been forming in the high school society,” she said.