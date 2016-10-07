Marilyn Wolford crowned Ms. Mature Irving 2016

Photo: Miss Texas, Caroline Carothers, places a sash on Marilyn Wolford as she is announced to be this year’s Ms. Mature Irving. /Photo by John Starkey

Supporters of all things lovely and gracious gathered to cheer on seven fabulous women who participated in one of the city’s most cherished and storied traditions at the Irving Arts Center on Friday, Sep. 30.

For over three decades, the Ms. Mature Irving Pageant has served to strengthen the community by showcasing the personalities and accomplishments of some of the city’s most active senior ladies, and this year’s competition brought together a truly exceptional group of talented women.

Contestants for the 2016 pageant included Gayre King, Judy Davis, Nancy Ard, Tang Hussami, Rachael Gregory, Gail Fields, and Marilyn Wolford. Each demonstrated a level of integrity, elegance, and decorum that speaks highly for the city of Irving and the people who call it home.

In a statement released prior to the event, Ray Cerda, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department for the city of Irving, talked about the purpose of the pageant itself.

“As the Director of Parks and Recreation, I’ve had the good fortune to meet and get to know many Irving residents,” Cerda said. “I appreciate our city’s rich history and have come to understand that the great city we share today was built on the hard work and efforts of our senior population. Ms. Mature contestants throughout the years have shown tremendous poise, grace, energy, and talent. They have been wonderful ambassadors for Irving and I’m sure tonight’s will carry on in the same tradition.”

While every contestant gave it their all, there could only be one winner, one Ms. Mature Irving 2016. Marilyn Wolford, also known as Shuga Momma to her children and grandchildren, won the evening with her dynamic personality and infectious energy.

A statement released by Patricia Davenport, Recreation Specialist for the Parks and Recreation Department, gave some background on Wolford.

“Marilyn comes to us from Louisville Kentucky,” Davenport said. “She loves Irving, and is very active in the community as a volunteer. She has worked with the Easter Seals walk, the Autism Speaks walk, and the Bear Creek Community Church back to school fundraiser. Marilyn wants to show young people that aging can be fun and exciting.

“Her best example of this is bungee jumping on her 60th birthday. One of Marilyn’s greatest privileges in life has been raising her natural [children] and helping to raise her “church children.” She looks forward to bringing her rockin’ spirit to her reign this year.”

After the crowning ceremony Wolford spoke about how it felt to be recognized by the Irving community in such a way.

“It feels so unreal,” Wolford said. “This is like Cinderella, or like going to the prom and getting picked Homecoming Queen. I’ve just never felt anything like this before.”

Wolford also talked about this year’s competition, and how talented her fellow competitors were.

“You know the talent was so rich this year. I kept thinking, ‘well it all depends on how the judges are going to lean,’ especially since the title was Sophisticated Lady,” she said. “You wouldn’t expect that they would pick someone doing Rockin’ Robin. It could’ve gone any way. I knew I had a good chance, and to be honest with you, I narrowed it down to like five of us, and of the five it was like flipping a coin.”

Not even an hour after taking the title of Ms. Mature Irving 2016, Wolford was already considering ways to take an even more active role in the city.

“Yes, it’s kind of early, but what I would like to do, and I have to clear this with Patricia Davenport, is maybe start a Facebook page,” Wolford said. “A page for Ms. Mature Irving 2016, and do a sort of Where’s Waldo thing, except with ‘Where’s Sugar Momma?’ You can see me in different places in Irving, especially where seniors can go to have fun.

“Irving is the best place in the United States to live. I love the people, I love the atmosphere, and now I love the seniors.”