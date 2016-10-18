New author shares book at South Irving Library

The staff of the South Irving Library invited children, young adults, and their parents to a very special author question and answer session on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Kate Beasley has been touring the country promoting her very first children’s book, Gertie’s Leap to Greatness. The author came to answer reader’s questions and to sign copies of the book for her growing fan base.

“Gertie is a fifth grader, and she’s on a mission to be the best kid in the universe,” Beasley said. “She’s going to do this to prove to her estranged mom that she doesn’t need her at all. She’s on this mission, and it hits a snag when a new girl moves to town named Mary Sue Spivey. Mary Sue is perfect, so Gertie’s going to take her down.

“That’s the premise of the book, and it’s meant to be funny and entertaining. It is also my first book, so it’s all very new and exciting for me.”

Beasley feels that meeting with young readers is an opportunity for her.

“It’s a big privilege to talk to readers,” Beasley said. “Most of my job is spent alone writing. It’s really a big honor to get out and meet readers of any book, but especially readers of my own book and hearing their feedback. It’s a big part of the process that I think I’ve been missing writing alone, and I love it.

“It feels really amazing. I could never imagine it fully, actually being up here signing books for people. It’s still a shock. I still feel like I have to stop and pinch myself. When I was starting out writing, I was such a big reader, I thought, ‘I want to do that too.’ I wanted to create something that other people can enjoy as well.”

Beasley also gave some advice to young writers, telling them that if it’s really their dream then they should never give up.

“I would tell them that writing is very hard. So, if it’s hard for them and they’re struggling with it, I would tell them not to give up, because that’s normal,” she said. “I’m struggling with my next book right now. I think sometimes, if a project gets really hard, it can get easy to give up, because you feel like you’re on the wrong path. I would say keep going, and the only way to make it is to carry on and never give up.”

She went on to explain that it is hard to get started in writing as a business, but that she, like all major writers, survived and eventually found success.

“It’s kind of tough, because there is a lot of rejection. You’re going to get told ‘no’ a lot. I would say that that’s part of the process, and it doesn’t mean that your work is bad, or that you’re a bad writer. It’s just that that happens to absolutely everybody. It’s very subjective, so carry on. There will be a reader for your book, there will be somebody who understands and is grateful to you for writing it,” Beasley said.

Christine Trevino, the Teen Services Librarian who helped organize the event, talked about how the staff enjoyed creating this opportunity for young readers.

“It felt good,” Trevino said. “Every time we do an event it’s really about the readers and putting a face to the name on the book. It’s very fulfilling, and it’s a great thing to witness.”

One such reader was Julie Juarez, age 14.

“I’m a volunteer for the YAAC, and I came to help,” Julie said. “YAAC, stands for Young Adult Action Council. We help with the events so we can get hours for school, and we read books too. It’s kind of like a book club.

“It’s really nice as a reader, meeting authors and connecting with them in a way. I like fantasy books, with a little bit of romantic action,” she said.

Following the event, Trevino talked about the literary community of North Texas, and some of the special things coming up for the library in the future.

“I am very proud of our literary community in North Texas,” Trevino said. “I think it keeps growing. I’m involved in the North Texas Teen Book Festival, so keep an eye out for that. We have some great stuff coming up for that, middle grade and YA.”

Finally, Kate Beasley took time after the book signing to mention just how much she enjoyed meeting the Irving community.

“Thank you for hosting me,” Beasley said. “This is my first time in Texas, and everyone has been so charming and lovely. You seem to have a really great library. You should head out here and read the books.”