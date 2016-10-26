Oak Fest brings families and community closer together

A festive spirit flowed through the grounds of Wagon Wheel Park as the 10th annual Oak Fest drew hundreds of people to an open market which featured face painters, food vendors and music, to celebrate Coppell.

“We have bounce houses with zip lines,” Kami McGee, special events coordinator said. “The band is Limelight. They are actually a spinoff of Emerald City, and they have come to a lot of our events throughout the years.”

Held on Saturday, Oct. 15, the festival is one of 16 planned events scheduled to take place in the city of Coppell during 2016.

Children flocked to an array of offerings including bounce houses, train rides, and an opportunity to see Professor Branius with his wild and wacky science show.

With construction going on at the Andrew Brown Park East, Oak Fest 2016 was scaled down vendor-wise and moved to an alternative venue located off Freeport Parkway.

“It’s typically held over the east where most of the trees actually are, but since we are under construction and redoing the park temporarily, we are having it over here this year,” McGee said. “It’s a night to get the family together, the community together and just kind of have fun and enjoy each other. The weather is always beautiful in October.”

McGee who has been responsible for planning Oak Fest for the past six years said that many of the vendors who participated are vendors who have participated in past events.

“A lot of them are repeat vendors who come to a lot of our events and get to know the community pretty well,” McGee said. “They actually start to know the kids really well, because they come to almost every event. Some of the kids want to be here because they get to see “Mrs. Jaylen,” you know, so it’s really neat in building that relationship.”

Coppell resident Leslie McAhren, who has been an attendee of Oak Fest for years, said that the relocation of the event came as no surprise.

“We’ve been coming to Oak Fest for years as it’s usually behind our house, but they closed the park so now it’s here,” McAhren said. “They are doing a lot of renovations to the park. The new park makes this event even better, because they are putting a nicer pavilion in and a stage and a lot more grass space for things like this.”

McAhren also added that she looks forward to the event every year.

“The time of the year is great,” she said. “I think it’s great, because it brings families together, and people you know together; and you get to see a lot of people and bring the community together. It’s something to look forward to in the community.’

Although the year is coming to a close McGee has many other events planned for the final months of this year and events to continue to encourage community involvement.

“The goal of each [event] is to bring the community together and provide an opportunity throughout the entire year for everyone to come out, even an opportunity for the businesses of Coppell or organizations to come out and represent themselves in general to the community, what they have to offer,” McGee said.