Original Cardinals flock home for Golden Anniversary

Members of the very first varsity football team at MacArthur High School were recognized before the school’s football game on Friday, Oct. 14, in commemoration of the team’s 50th anniversary.

Nineteen players, two managers, two coaches and three cheerleaders took part in the pregame festivities honoring the original team, which was formed in 1966. In addition to introductions, four members of the team served as honorary team captains, participating in the pregame coin toss. The original football team also joined the run-through line, cheering on members of this year’s football team as they ran onto the field.

