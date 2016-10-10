Police investigate aggravated kidnapping

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, at approximately 10:47 a.m. the Irving Police Department responded to a suspicious circumstance call in the 1100 block of North Union Bower Road.

A caller reported seeing an adult man being chased by three other men. Officers located the man and learned he had just run away from a house in the 2400 block of Penn Street that was reportedly being used as a drug rehabilitation facility.

Officers went to the address on Penn Street and located numerous adult men inside the home. While being interviewed, some of the men said they had been physically abused and restrained during their stay. Furthermore, one claimed to have previously run away and had been brought back to the home against his will. As a result, six suspects were arrested for the offense of Aggravated Kidnapping and one suspect was arrested for Unlawful Restraint.

Detectives conducted further investigation and were told of a home in the 5000 block of Brentwood Stair Road in Fort Worth where similar activities had taken place. Detectives confirmed the address and contacted the Fort Worth Police Department who initiated a concurrent investigation. The release of further information is limited due to the complexity of the case and number of individuals involved. Detectives are in the process of interviewing potential victims and witnesses at this time.

SOURCE Irving Police Department