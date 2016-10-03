Pre Gala party paves way for Legacy Gala

Photo: Some of the ladies enjoying the Legacy Gala kickoff party show off the latest 1920s Russia with Love fashions, which will be all the rage at the legacy Gala on Nov. 18. /Photo by Vaughn-zel Lloyd

The Legacy Gala kickoff party brought together teachers, sponsors and residents from Irving to socialize and take a first look at the Russia with Love fashioned theme, while collecting silent auction items for the upcoming Gala.

Organized by Christina Winter Gears and Crystal Scanio as part of the Irving Schools Foundation’s fundraiser, the event took place on Sep. 20 at the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce.

The actual Legacy Gala will take place on Nov. 18 at the Four Seasons in Irving. The money raised by the Gala will be used to support students.

“So the real party is in November; this is just pre-party,” Scanio said. “Last year we raised $365,000. The year before that we raised about $417,000, so our goal for this year is to raise over a half million dollars.

“Today’s event is to collect auction items that we can then sell to raise money for our kids.”

Gears, vice president of development for the Irving Schools Foundation, opened up the event and stressed the importance of the expected donations.

“Thanks to all our sponsors, because it really supports our children in the STEM program,” Gears said. “Science, engineering technology and math allow our children, who choose not to go to college for whatever reason, giving them the ability with a certificate and diploma to come out of school and make anywhere from $45,000 to $60,000 dollars.

“What’s so important about this is that it raises the economic status of families in the city of Irving.”

The pre-party event also gave participants an idea of what could be expected at the Gala Party in November, by highlighting popular music, clothes and food from the Russian era during the 1920s. Participants who elected to dress for the pre-party also took part in a mini fashion show.

“It’s always fun to watch the people dress up, because I would never dress up,” Kay Branch, Bowie Middle school counselor, said. “Last year when the theme was Madagascar, I went and bought a dashiki to wear to the Gala and didn’t wear it, but the event turned out to be so much fun.”

Scanio elaborated on the process of how they develop different themes for each year.

“We do a different theme every year and the reason behind that is because we have over 95 countries that our students represent in our district,” Scanio said. “So we’re trying to pick different countries each year to represent our kids.

“We have 35,000 students that we serve as a foundation and of that we have 95 countries and 56 different dialects that they speak. We are a very diverse district and unfortunately a very low income as well. That’s why there is a necessity for a foundation like this.”

The event has seen a growth in attendance since the first year.

“It started out with 300 people and now we’re up to roughly 500 plus,” Gears said. “We’re outgrowing the Four Seasons venue and probably are going to have to move to a different venue next year.”