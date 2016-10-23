Click on link below for full pdf
You are here: Home » Rambler 10-22-2016
Rambler 10-22-2016
By John Starkey In 2016, Archives, Newspaper Archives, This week0
Latest Tweets
-
Technology use almost universal for children under six | https://t.co/dtf8C5v6NS https://t.co/0uDNR4mhrV
- City of Irving files motion in U.S. District Court to dismiss lawsuit
- Irving ISD full-day Pre-K to offer more early childhood education opportunities
- Making phased retirement work for you
- Suspicious item discovered at MacArthur High School
- Opportunities add up in the world of accounting
- Proposed City budget focuses on safety; raises water/sewer, solid services rates
- Marilyn Wolford crowned Ms. Mature Irving 2016
- Ms. Mature Irving Pageant Contestants
- Police investigate local murder
- Rambler 10-22-2016
- Technology use almost universal for children under six
- Irving police investigate in-custody death
- Luis Urrea inspires high school students
- Film Review: Accountant brings intriguing character to top crime drama
- iRun encourages students and parents to become more healthy
- Major e-cigarette study finds strong association between teen vaping and smoking
- New author shares book at South Irving Library
- KIB and UPS volunteers replenish trees at Bird’s Fort Trail
DFW Rambler mobile app now available!
Current editions
Around the area and state
-
Film Review: Accountant brings intriguing character to top crime drama
-
Major e-cigarette study finds strong association between teen vaping and smoking
-
States with the best and worst representation on Election Day
-
-
-
Post oaks dying in Texas: 2011 drought, abnormal weather to blame
-
-
-
TWC awards grants to support career training through jobs and education
-