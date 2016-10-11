Singing redneck plays Carpenter Hall

Photo: Letting their redneck roots show, the 3 Redneck Tenors perform on stage in t-shirts. /Photo by John Starkey

The 3 Redneck Tenors brought their unique blend of musical comedy to the Irving Arts Center as part of the Entertainment Series of Irving on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Tenors, Matthew Lord and Jonathan Frugé, may have felt like second fiddles while standing next to baritone, Blake Davidson, during this particular stop on their tour. A local ‘redneck,’ Davidson attended Lively Elementary School, Crockett and Austin middle schools, and graduated from Irving High School. His quest for higher education took him on to the University of North Texas where he graduated with a biology degree before attending Texas Chiropractic College.

Overall, Davidson was very pleased with his return to Irving as one of the 3 Redneck Tenors.

“This was everything I wanted it to be,” Davidson said following his performance. “People showed up: high school people, church people, a lot of those were the same, people my parents’ age, people my age. My whole family is here, so it was a fantastic evening.

“This is the first time the 3 Redneck Tenors have ever played in Irving. I’ve sung here multiple times with the Irving Symphony, the Irving Chorale, and I have soloed with groups. But as far as bringing my own show here, this is the first time, and it was fantastic.

“We just had a blast, and the people did too.”

Seven years ago when Davidson learned a friend was leaving the trio, he decided to audition.

“I was very lucky. I joined this show when I was 47 years old,” Davidson said. “Normally at that age, you don’t get it back. If you go away from having a career in music, you don’t get to do it that late in life. I was very lucky this opportunity came along. Everything just fell into place. I sang for Matt, and he literally hired me on the spot. He didn’t hear anybody else.

“Being on the road is fantastic. It’s what I have always wanted to do. I was the ringmaster for a circus for two years, so I love being on the road. I am very ADD. A different landscape every day; that is perfect for me. I never get bored,” he said.

Erin Green, a volunteer with the entertainment series in Terrell, watched the show in anticipation of having the trio perform in her city.

“I absolutely loved the show,” Green said. “I love the comedy, and I love when the tenors crack themselves up; there is a reaction throughout the whole audience, too. You can tell they really joy it, and they feed off the audience.

“Everyone can relate to all the songs they did. Many of the songs are classics like Shenandoah, and the ‘Phantom of the Opera’s’ Music of the Night. Those are the ones that give me goose bumps. They did a fantastic job.

“They harmonize so well. I love the parts where they actually didn’t have any music, and they did a cappella. They were more beautiful that way than when they had the music playing. They definitely are a very unique blend of voices. Alone they are amazing, but when they come together they are absolutely amazing,” she said.