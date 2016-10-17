States with the best and worst representation on Election Day

Election history reveals a perpetually glaring problem in America: low voter turnout among certain demographic groups, including young, minority and low-income citizens, especially during midterm and other nonpresidential elections. Although demographic composition does not necessarily reflect Americans’ political conscience, the data historically have helped to predict voting behavior among different segments of society and consequently have impacted election outcomes. A recent Pew Research report, for instance, found that very different demographic groups support Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

In previous analyses of the U.S. electorate, WalletHub determined which states’ and metro areas’ populations most closely mirror the rest of the nation. The company also compared the likeness of the U.S. with Iowa and New Hampshire. On the heels of those reports and ahead of this November’s landmark presidential election, WalletHub’s analysts dived deeper by determining which of the 50 states’ voters are most demographically representative of their electorates. More specifically, the company compared each state’s voter distribution to its electorate distribution by race, age and gender to determine the state’s Voter Representation Index. The company then applied the same approach to determine the National Voter Representation Index, which compares U.S. voters to the national electorate based on four additional demographic categories: employment status, family income, educational attainment and marital status.

The five states predicted to best be represented in the upcoming election are as follows: 1) Virginia, 2) Ohio, 3) Missouri, 4) Wisconsin and 5) North Carolina. Texas is predicted to be among the least represented states, ranking 40th out of 50.

SOURCE WalletHub