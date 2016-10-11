Texas well represented on fastest growing cities list

By Richie Bernardo

Experts might not agree on the “best” or the “right” recipe for rapid economic growth, but some cities have figured out the key ingredients and how to stir the pot just right to sustain long-term prosperity. Patterns emerge within those cities, allowing us to identify the contributing factors that perpetuate a lasting cycle of growth.

But the quick path toward success is not as cut and dried for every city. In order to identify the fastest growing local economies, WalletHub’s analysts compared 515 U.S. cities of varying population sizes based on 14 key indicators of rapid economic growth. The data set — from a period spanning 2009 to 2015 — ranges from “population growth” to “unemployment rate decrease” and “growth in regional GDP per capita.”

The top ten overall fastest growing cities include the following: 1) Frisco, TX, 2) League City, TX, 3) Lehigh Acres, FL, 4) Kent, WA, 5) Surprise, AZ, 6) Meridian, ID, 7) Midland, TX, 8) McKinney, TX, 9) Concord, NC and 10) Bryan, TX.

Other Texas cities on the list include Odessa 12, College Station 15, Mission 18, Pearland 19, Austin 26, Grand Prairie 27, Irving 38, Allen 53, San Angelo 62, Corpus Christi 66, Edinburg 67, Fort Worth 70, Killeen 71, Round Rock 83, Richardson 85, and Pharr 86.

SOURCE WalletHub