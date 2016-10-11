TWC awards grants to support career training through jobs and education

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has awarded 25 grants totaling $4,986,000 to public community and technical colleges and independent school districts for programs that focus on supporting new, emerging industries or high-demand occupations through the Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant program.

“I congratulate these JET grant recipients as they work to enhance educational curriculum and high-demand job training for our students,” TWC Chairman Andres Alcantar said. “As they make the transition into the workforce, it is crucial that students have the education and skills to succeed in the workplace.”

Qualifying educational institutions were awarded a grant for the development of programs or courses leading to a license, certificate or post-secondary degree. The JET grant program focuses on projects that target high-demand jobs in new or emerging industries.

“By providing JET funding to our schools, we are able to train workers with the skills needed for today’s job market and meet employers’ demand for skilled labor,” TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs said. “These grants will help keep our Texas businesses competitive and our economy growing.”

The JET program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education courses and may include courses offering dual-credit and technical education programs. The equipment must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

“The JET grant program will help increase access to necessary training for students and ultimately help connect them to employment in one of Texas’ many growing industries,” Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez said.

The JET Advisory Board was established to assist TWC in administering these grants. The six-member board meets at least once each quarter, or as needed, to review applications and make recommendations on grant awards.

Eligible educational institutions can apply for the next phase of JET funding through a competitive grant process. TWC will issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) solicitation that will provide information and instruction on how to submit a proposal packet.

SOURCE The Texas Workforce Commission