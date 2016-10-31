UD celebrates 800th birthday of Dominican Order with lectures

Photo: As part of the Annual Landregan Lecture, the community of the University of Dallas celebrates the 800th anniversary of the founding of the Dominican Order of Preachers. Guest speakers Father Bruno, Sister Barbara Reid, Father Gustavo, and Doctor Paul Farmer present “In the Company of the Poor: A Conversation.” / Photo by Matt Pedersen

The University of Dallas stands as a refuge of strong catholic values within an increasingly secular world, enriching the lives of countless North Texans in not only an academic aspect, but also in a deeply spiritual one. With this focus, the University of Dallas helped organize a series of talks and guest lecturers celebrating the 800th anniversary of the founding of the Dominican Order of Preachers.

For the 18th Annual Landregan Lecture, the University of Dallas’ Ann & Joe O. Neuhoff School of Ministry partnered with the Southern Dominican Province to bring three renowned speakers to the DFW Airport Marriott Hotel on Oct. 21, to present “In the Company of the Poor: A Conversation.”

The speakers included Bruno Cadore, a French born doctor and member of the Dominican Order, Gustavo Gutierrez, a famed Peruvian theologian, and Dr. Paul Farmer, a physician who has dedicated himself to providing healthcare to some of the world’s poorest inhabitants.

Many people remember the 2015 West African outbreak of Ebola, which sparked an international effort to contain the horrific disease. Dr. Paul Farmer was present in West Africa, and he shared his experiences.

“I just came from Haiti, and I’m just going to make reference to Ebola,” Farmer said. “The thing that struck me was, again, the intention was to contain the epidemic. In that city and elsewhere, the passion was for containment, not for care. It was a containment only strategy over there. At the time of the Dallas case, there had been thousands of deaths, and all but ten of them were in Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

“Why those three countries? As a doctor, that wasn’t really what people were asking me,” he said. “Why here, that’s really a question better left to theologians or those who have the time. In the midst of a crisis, the question I get asked is, ‘Will you take care of me? Do you find me of equal value?’”

Farmer continued his story, reflecting that, much to his regret, the answer to those questions were ‘No.’

“We showed that we did not,” Farmer said. “The quality of care delivered there was very poor. The first time I ever set foot in Sierra Leone was in June. I went there for a medical congress. By November the three people I knew, three people sharing the conditions of the poor, two out of three were already dead of Ebola.”

With death presenting itself in such a personal way, Farmer recalled how deeply the outbreak affected the many medical practitioners who came to help the affected population.

“The case fatality rate, which means if you get sick what’s your likelihood of dying, the case fatality rate among nurses and physicians, mostly nurses since there were so few physicians, was pretty much the same at the beginning of the epidemic as it was at the end of the epidemic,” Farmer said. “That was 70 percent. That’s because the quality of care there was poor.”

Farmer looked back at the world’s history to help the audience understand why the region in which the outbreak occurred was so incapable of helping itself.

“None of the Americans who got Ebola died, but that’s because they were able to be air lifted out of the clinical desert that was created by war, that was created by colonialism, that was created by slavery,” Farmer said. “That’s what built the West-Atlantic world. That’s what built this country and Europe. It’s all connected in very important ways that some people get to erase, but others do not. That’s because they’re living the material consequences of this great reversal.

“If you go back to Medieval times, when the Dominican Order was founded, that part of West Africa was not as poor as the Americas. It may not have been as prosperous as parts of Asia, but when the Portuguese showed up they found cities that were more or less the same size as Lisbon, and not that materially different. We get to erase that history completely, but other people continue to live with the consequences.”

With this interconnectedness in mind, Father Gustavo Gutierrez, who has worked as a colleague with Farmer, mentioned how we should actively seek out those close to us.

“A neighbor is not someone whom I find in my path, but rather someone in whose path I place myself; someone whom I approach and actively seek,” Gutierrez said.