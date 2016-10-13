Upcoming Events – Save the Date!

Annual Wildflower

October 15, 9 a.m.

Keep Coppell Beautiful will hold the annual Wildflower Seeding. Gather your family, friends, scout troop, and neighbors and come to Moore Road Park to participate in beautifying Coppell! There is no cost to participate in the Wildflower Seeding and pre-registration is not required. Participants are asked to arrive promptly at 9 a.m. at Moore Road Park join in the fun as it is a short event that wraps up quickly.

Teen Driver Safety Fair

October 15, 1 - 4 PM

Teens and their families will receive practical tips and tools to develop safe driving habits at this free, educational event presented at Lively Pointe Youth Center by AAA Texas. Activities will include interactive exhibits and games, vehicle simulators, vendor booths, guest speakers, informational videos and free goodie bags. Light refreshments will be served. Free and open to the public. All ages are welcome to attend.

Oak Fest

October 15, 5-9 p.m.

The City of Coppell’s Oak Fest returns with fun for the whole family! Live music will be provided by local favorite party band, Limelight. Limelight’s high-energy show mixes decades of classics with today’s hits, a combination sure to get the crowd on their feet. Professor Brainius will be back to entertain audiences young and old with his wild and wacky science show. Kids can also enjoy train rides, inflatable zip lines, face painting, balloon animals, a photo booth, and more. A variety of foods will be available for anyone looking to indulge festival favorites!

Due to park reconstruction at Andrew Brown Park East, Oak Fest will take place at Wagon Wheel Park, located at 345 Freeport Pkwy. Parking is available at the park, as well as along Creekview Dr. and Ruby Rd.

Blanket Drive

October 18, 5 to 9 p.m.

Members of the Coppell Football Team invite the community to join them for a blanket drive benefitting Austin Street Center at Chipotle Mexican Grill. Chipotle is located at 104 S. Denton Tap Road at Sandy Lake. Prior to Oct. 18th, blankets can be dropped off at Frost Bank in Coppell, Coppell Town Hall and at the Coppell High School field house where collection boxes are located.

Chipotle is hosting a give back night for Coppell Football donating a portion of the evening’s receipts to benefit the needs of the team. In turn, the football team wanted to give back to others.

Players will be collecting new or gently used twin size and extra-long twin size blankets. The center hands out blankets 365 days a year.

Illuminate Irving

October 18, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Irving Family Advocacy Center will host Illuminate Irving, a free event designed for the entire community that will offer a night of hope and healing for victims of domestic violence. Illuminate Irving will honor those who have been victimized, as well as friends and families of those touched by this pervasive crime. The goal for the event is dual purposed: awareness and education for the community, and support and healing for victims.

The event will take place at 200 E. Las Colinas Blvd., along Irving’s Mandalay Canal. Victims and their families will launch lanterns on the canal’s waters each bearing the name of a person whose life has been impacted by domestic violence.

Young Survival Coalition

October 20, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The North Central DFW Area Young Survival Coalition Face 2 Face network is having a meeting at Lifestream Health Centre & Med Spa at 705 Main Street in Coppell, Texas 75019. For more information, visit http://www.meetup.com/North-Central-DFW- YSC-Breast-Cancer-Survivors-Meetup/.

Big Dogs Big Deals Adoption Event

Through October 31

In honor of Adopt a Shelter Dog month, Irving Animal Services is offering all large dogs – 40 pounds and larger – for a discounted adoption fee of only $25. Normally, the adoption fees range from $70 to $100.

Adopters must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid form of identification.

Animals being adopted will be:

Up-to-date on vaccinations, including rabies if the animal is over four months of age.

Spayed or neutered or $50 voucher towards spay / neuter (depending on surgery availability).

Given a general dewormer and flea prevention .

Microchipped and registered with 24PetWatch.

Heartworm tested (dogs over six months of age).