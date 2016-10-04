Volunteers work to make Irving beautiful during 25th annual Trash Bash

Photo: Members of Irving High School’s Lady Tiger volleyball team participate in the Keep Irving Beautiful Trash Bash. /Courtesy photo

Helping to maintain parks and public spaces, Keep Irving Beautiful partnered with Don’t Mess With Texas to host their 25th annual Trash Bash. A legacy to community service even a quarter of a century in the making, the cleanup saw numerous citizens and organizations gather together at Richardson Grove Park, Saturday, Sep. 24 to improve the city’s environment.

Rick Hose, the coordinator for Keep Irving Beautiful, spoke about the history of the event and how it has grown.

“Our 25th annual Trash Bash was fantastic,” Hose said. “We had various businesses, organizations and faith groups that came out today. Our entire community came out today, even our schools came out. So basically this is a good reflection of our community.”

“It really shows me what I call the ‘Irving Spirit.’ They [the volunteers] are coming out and spending their morning with us. Four to five hours to help us make our community cleaner and safer for everyone who comes and visits our parks,” he said.

Many Irving residents remember the devastation caused by rain and flooding in the past year, causing multiple parks and trails to be closed. Hose talked about the eagerness KIB showed in tackling the park’s litter after such a unique problem.

“This area suffered flooding, and it was just recently reopened,” Hose said. “This allowed us a special opportunity to come out and help. The Parks Department did a great job. We just kind of helped a little bit. This is one of the parks we go to for this event, and we also go to Trinity View Park.

“The reason for those [two parks] is because those are the last stop before the river. So we’re stopping the trash before it hits our river, because once it hits that river it can go all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. This is the beginning of the Trinity River. It goes all the way to the Gulf of Mexico and supplies water to over five million Texans. People have no idea how important that river is to us, and our goal is to stop trash from getting into that river.”

Vicki Evner, the assistant director of planning and community development for the City of Irving, attended and helped out with the cook team that fed the many volunteers. She talked about just how rewarding participating in the frontlines of a community event is.

“Well, particularly since I work for the city, I like to be able to give back to the city,” Evner said. “It’s a good feeling. We have almost 800 volunteers here cleaning up the city, so it’s a nice thing.”

“We do this about twice a year in different parts of the city, and it’s amazing to me how many people come. They’re from every group, lots of civic organizations, lots of faith based organizations, concerned individuals, you name it. I just hope more people can get involved in Keep Irving Beautiful events. I think it’s a great organization and they really help the city,” she said.

Bernardo Frias, one of the volunteers, talked about what brought him down to the Trash Bash.

“I’m actually a teacher at Uplift Infinity Preparatory, and we have a lot of kids here who came up here to pick up trash,” Frias said. “It’s just so awesome, seeing them give back to the community and take part in this community service effort. Seeing them out here, having a lot of fun is really rewarding.”

“I just think it’s great that we have these events and activities here for our citizens to come and participate in. I think it’s awesome that we have such a hands on approach, and the ability to make a difference in our community is great. I think the more the word gets out about events like this the better off we’ll be,” he said.