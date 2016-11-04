Americans bake cakes, call therapists and change up home lighting to combat Daylight Saving Time blues

BOSTON, Mass. — From Boston to Los Angeles, Americans are finding different and somewhat unique ways to deal with losing an hour of light. With the end of Daylight Saving Time around the corner, the newly released 11-city, “Finally Light Bulb Daylight Saving Time Survey” revealed that 49 percent of respondents said they dislike losing an hour of daylight, especially women in Boston, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh.

Interestingly, despite gaining an hour of sleep, 63 percent of Americans say they are actually sleepier and 25 percent admit to feeling lethargic.

So, how does the nation battle these Daylight Saving Time blues? The survey reveals that people do “small things” to make themselves feel better. One solution is to add new, warm lighting to make your home feel cozier.

“The right lighting can set the mood, making any living space playful, romantic, meditative, or just relaxing,” said Vanessa Deleon, award-winning interior designer.

Other solutions proved to be far less traditional:

14 percent of men in New York City call their therapist

16 percent of respondents say they turn on all of the lights in their home

22 percent of men in LA bake a cake

20 percent of Bostonians have a glass of wine

17 percent of Minneapolitans dive into a good book.

Many cities differ dramatically on how their behavior changes when the clock gets moved back an hour. Some other interesting results include:

National Average

18 percent Have a good workout (High Score: Chicago, 26 percent)

18 percent Dive into a good book (High Score: Portland, 23 percent)

17 percent Have a glass of wine (High Score: New York, 30 percent)

16 percent Go shopping (High Score: New York, 38 percent)

16 percent Turn on all the lights in their home (High Score: Chicago, 20 percent)

13 percent Take a bubble bath (High Score: Portland, 24 percent)

4 percent Call their therapists (High Score: Minneapolis, 11 percent)

40 percent Decorate for the Holidays (High Score: San Antonio, 49 percent)

36 percent Create a cozy fire in fireplace (High Score: Portland, 50 percent)

27 percent Buy cozy blankets and pillows (High Score: New York, 35 percent)

27 percent Change up room with new, warm lighting (High Score: Los Angeles, 40 percent)

17 percent Rearrange the furniture (High Score: Portland, 23 percent)

59 percent Watch TV (High Score: New York, 65 percent)

34 percent Read a book (High Score: Portland, 47 percent)

12 percent Bake a cake (High Score: Los Angeles, 20 percent).

The cities surveyed include: Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Pittsburgh, Portland and San Antonio.

“Lighting is important, it keeps us focused and can boost energy levels during the dark, winter months,” Deleon said. So if you don’t have time to bake a cake, call your therapist or redecorate, simply switch up your lighting to rid yourself of Daylight Saving Time blues.”

SOURCE The Finally Light Bulb Company