Bowie singers receive top rankings

Choir students of Bowie Middle School recently competed in the All-City Choir Competition and came away with honors.

Bowie received three out of the six first chair rankings in the seventh and eighth grade choir. Chairs went to Brandon Bonilla for bass, Mallory McDonald for soprano 1 and Estephany Sosa for soprano 2. In addition, Angelie Ramirez and Isaiah Salamanca took both second chair slots in the sixth grade choir. Out of the 45 Bowie students who made the All-City choir, 24 of them made the top 10.

Choir members of Bowie Middle School join teacher, Erin Scalisi, to celebrate being named among the 45 Bowie students who made the All-City Choir this year.

SOURCE Irving ISD