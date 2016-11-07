Cool October festivities raise money for local hospital

Photo: Through their Cool October efforts, the Four Seasons Resort and Club was able to present the Irving Healthcare Foundation with a check for $135,000 to be used to purchase equipment that will help save lives. Pictured left to right are: Paul Earnest, director of golf; Dirk Burghartz, general manager; John Drake, president of the Irving Healthcare Foundation; Cindy Schamp, president of Baylor Scott & White Irving; Robin Scott , athletic director; Vail Tolbert, director of public relations. / Courtesy Photo

Hundreds of families and friends gathered late Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, to enjoy an evening of live music, food, and fireworks at the Four Seasons Resort.

“The most important thing for us [at Cool October] is community awareness,” Public Relations Director for the Four Seasons Resort, Vail Tolbert, said. “We have this outdoor concert that’s open to the public, so people can come out and learn about this not for profit hospital [Baylor Scott and White – Irving] down the road. It relies on philanthropy and people contributing to help purchase the things they might need to help save lives. We are very passionate about early detection of cancer, so that’s why we chose to give our donation to them for cancer services.”

Around 300 people were in attendance on the Four Seasons golf course to enjoy a number of activities including music from the band Petty Theft and a chili cook off competition. Cool October also provided activities for children such as bounce houses and carnival games. Over the years, Cool October has raised over $3.2 million for the Irving Healthcare Foundation to support cancer services at the Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center at Irving, which is part of Baylor Scott and White – Irving.

“Every year, Four Seasons Dallas raises money throughout the month of October through a collection of events and fundraisers for cancer services for the Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center,” Tolbert said. “We do that through a golfing event, and a charity fashion show. We have an online auction, and this concert as well, so all of those events culminate to one total contribution to the cancer center. This year, we are trying to raise $135,000 to support 3D digital mammography. It’s a piece of equipment that will improve the cancer center.

“At this point in time, we don’t have a cool outdoor music venue until Irving Music Factory opens, which I can’t wait for. This is a really a cool spot to come watch an outdoor concert for the community, and I think that’s positive.

“All of the people in the community benefit from the donations made to make these purchases for advancement and equipment. We have had multiple employees that have been diagnosed with cancer, and they have been treated with some of the equipment that we have purchased, so it’s pretty amazing,” he said.

Chris McGough a first time participant at the event tried a variety of chilies created by chefs competing in the chili cook-off. The competition featured 11 sports club members from the Four Seasons Resort.

“I didn’t really know what to expect,” McGough said. “My daughter is here volunteering, and I came out. It’s a beautiful night and the people here are really into that chili and the competition. Personally I enjoyed the bison chili and the buffalo chili. I didn’t get to try all of them because they ran out, but I liked the coconut maroons and few of the other deserts over there as well. “

McGough, who works at Baylor Scott and White – Irving, is in favor of the Cool October charity events.

“You give your money to organizations and don’t see the end results,” McGough said. “Maybe you give to the Red Cross or give to these guys. Here you can actually go and see what they have bought. I like that aspect of it. It helps that you can know that piece of equipment will be beneficial to somebody.”