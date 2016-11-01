You are here: Home » Crockett student wins library contest

Crockett student wins library contest

By In Arts & Entertainment, Irving, Irving Scholars

0
Crockett student wins library contest

Crockett Middle School seventh grader Yididiya Kassahun (center), won The Big Write poetry contest, sponsored by the Irving Public Library. He is pictured with (from left) Corine Barbarena, a librarian at Irving Public Library; Cristina Rocha, a seventh-grade English Language Arts/Reading teacher at Crockett Middle School; Crockett Middle School Principal Francisco Miranda; and Crockett Middle School Assistant Principal Laqoya Huskey.

Kassahun’s poem on moving to the United States from Ethiopia was deemed the best in the 6th-8th grade bracket. He received a $100, and his work is featured on the Irving Public Library website.

 

SOURCE Irving ISD

About Contributor

View all posts by Contributor

DFW Rambler mobile app now available!

Rambler Newspapers