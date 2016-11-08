Dallas Bachata Festival teaches dance to everyone

Photo: Dancers enjoy the warm Texas weather during an October pool party hosted by the Dallas Bachata Festival. /Photo by John Starkey

At its roots, Irving is an incredibly diverse community, and this diversity opens up all kinds of opportunities. One such opportunity is the Dallas Bachata Festival, a three day event which celebrates a wide range of musical and dance styles from Latin America and the Caribbean. Attracting hundreds of dance enthusiasts and couples, ranging from beginners who wanted to learn about Bachata to experts who have been dancing for years, the Oct. 28-30 festival provided great fun for dancers with a wide spectrum of skills.

“It’s a fantastic dance event,” Jorge Elizondo, the Director of the Bachata Festival, said. “It’s eight years running. We’ve moved from downtown Dallas to Irving this time, but it’s still in the Dallas area, so we still call it the Dallas Bachata Festival. It’s grown tremendously. We’re at 800 people to 1,000. Tonight’s the big night; we’re going to have a Halloween party tonight, which we’ve done every year. It’s a fantastic party.

“This event focuses on learning and dancing. We’ve got over 15 instructors from all over the US; we have 100 hours of classes before taking classes for three days, dancing for four nights. We dance until six in the morning, so nonstop, 24 hours for three days,” he said.

Luis Loredo, one of the instructors working with the Bachata Festival, talked about how it felt to participate in the event, and the diversity of the crowd who attended.

“It feels great; I’m having a lot of fun,” Loredo said. “This was actually the first festival I came to, about six years ago. This is where I evolved, got to know everyone else, and now I travel all across the States. As you can see, we come from all walks of life, all types of ethnic backgrounds. We’re just here, enjoying each other, enjoying each other’s love of the dance.”

Cynthia Mendez, another instructor who partnered with Loredo for a Bachata-Zouk Fusion dance class, talked about how it felt teaching new students who are interested in the various forms of dance taught at the Bachata Festival.

“It’s very enjoyable to take something you love a lot and share it with people who are also passionate about it as well,” Mendez said.

Jorge Elizondo, when speaking about why the festival moved to Irving this year, mentioned that the Sheraton DFW Hotel, where the festival was held, was incredibly accommodating.

“The hotel is wonderful, and they’re willing to work with me,” Elizondo said. “Finding a hotel that can accommodate dancers until six in the morning is very difficult. This hotel was open arms from day one. The DFW Sheraton in Irving, they’re fantastic. They’ve been doing a great job, the venue’s great, and people are loving it.”

Elizondo also mentioned what defines Bachata dancing, and how long he has been working to share it with the wider world.

“Bachata is from the Dominican Republic, and I’ve been pushing Bachata in the US for the past twelve years,” Elizondo said. “We took a dance that was native from the Dominican Republic, it’s a very local, family dance, usually passed on from family to family. We took it, and we taught everyone, and the dance has evolved. We basically said, ‘we’re not going to have any limits,’ so we’ve blended various dances to come up with a very sexy, very creative dance.”

Elizondo went on to explain that Bachata can be performed in a diverse number of ways that allows anyone to do it.

“The beauty, the passion, and the sensuality of it. And again, you have the traditional style, which is different,” Elizondo said. “There’s more footwork, more creativity with how your feet interpret the music. There’s so many different styles. Some people like to dance close, some like to dance open, some like to do very sexy body movements. It’s about connecting on many levels, emotionally, physically. When you’re dancing you’re in a different place.”

Finally, Elizondo talked about the variety of class levels his festival provides, ensuring that anyone interested could attend and almost certainly enjoy.

“It’s a great event. If people want to come learn, I target beginners, intermediate, advanced; I provide classes for everyone,” Elizondo said. “It’s not just for the people called dancers. If you’ve never danced, I’ve got classes for people who’ve never danced before either. It doesn’t matter if you’ve danced before, you can do it.”

Richard Segui, one of the attendees who was cycling through the many classes the Bachata Festival had available, talked about the individual attention the instructors paid him.

“I think the level of instruction is really at an amazing level,” Segui said. “The instructors are very knowledgeable, and very caring. As a matter of fact, one of the Zouk instructors, Tirso, from Miami, was kind enough to teach me the fundamentals of the entire class for an entire hour, free of charge. No one does that. It’s that level of knowledge and caring that’s exemplified here.”