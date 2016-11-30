Dallas Dance Festival brings competitive dance to Irving

Texans are no strangers to country and western dancing, so it’s no surprise that one of the biggest country western events in the world would take place here. The huge event, featuring internationally ranking competitions and dance workshops, started Nov. 10 and ran through Nov. 13 at the Sheraton Hotel in Irving.

Monique Rouleau, co-director of the Dallas Dance Festival, spoke about how it ties into the worldwide country dance championships.

“We are one of about 52 competitions that compete over the course of a year with the organization United Country Western Dance Council,” Rouleau said. “This all leads up to the world championships. In Japan, Holland, France; there are competitions in the organization all around the world, and we’re one of them. We’re actually one of the largest, besides the World Championships.

“This year, just in country alone, we had over 2,700 entries. In swing we’ve had about 300, and in ballroom we’ve got about 300 as well. It’s a pretty big event,” she said.

Rouleau also talked about the individual workshops where people could step in and learn how to perform the various forms of country dancing.

“We have some pros come in, and they’ll teach the individual dances in country,” she said. “Country Western Competitions aren’t like what you see in bars; it’s a professional dance venue. We have private lessons, and it’s kind of like ballroom dancing with hats and boots. The instructors come in, and they’ll teach an hour long workshop. They also have students that come and compete in what’s called pro-am competitions. Country is really booming here in Texas.”

Russel Keller, event director for the Midnight Madness Swing Dance, talked about his branch of the festival.

“The swing dancing is in our first year, and we do West Coast Swing,” Keller said. “We compete in the Jack and Jill’s. We have extensive social dancing. We also offer contests in what is called Pro-Am Strictly for the entertainment of our patrons.”

Keller explained that introducing swing dancing to people creates the perfect atmosphere to socialize.

“New people are almost invariably very gratified, because of the social aspects and the interactions with other people that they are allowed to experience,” Keller said. “This is a partner dance, in which case there’s another person you are dancing with, and you will be very courteous and gentle with them, moving them around the room and interacting with them. That’s very gratifying.”

Keller also talked about how people attending the Dallas Dance Festival were responding to the variety of competitions and workshops.

“This large of an event is quite a spectacle,” Keller said. “We have pros that do shows, and they’re very entertaining, often to the point that people are generally standing up, clapping, and yelling about how much they enjoy seeing these people make those kinds of moves, because they’re interacting with each other. Most of the time, it’s completely on the fly, not planned. It’s an interaction of, ‘well, I went this way,’ and she says, ‘okay, I’m going that way.’

“This event is not only a United Country Western Dance Council members’ event, which is a very large, worldwide country dancing event circuit. Tonight we are getting involved in what’s called the World Swing Dance Council, so that we can have swing dancers come from all over the world to earn credit with the Swing Dance Council. This particular event is generally the third largest country western event on the planet, so we intend on making the swing activities just as big,” he said.

Keller also shared some advice for anyone who might be interested in learning to swing dancing.

“Find a dance studio and go to group classes. They’re very economical,” Keller said. “You interact with other people who are probably just as new as you are. Almost every city has dance companies, and that’s what they do. Some of them will do ballroom dancing, but West Coast Swing, I call it the ‘sexy girl dance.’ In this particular dance, a girl can do the sexiest thing that a girl can do: walk.”