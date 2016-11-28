DFW Humane Society hosts a Black Collar Affair

Photo: Sascha Biesi and Simba share a special moment during the Black Collar Affair. /Photo by John Starkey

To ensure the continued operation of the shelter, which provides treatment and care to neglected and abandoned pets every year, the DFW Humane Society held their 2016 Black Collar Affair. The event saw a large gathering of volunteers and donors meeting in the spirit of protecting voiceless animals who so desperately depend on acts of charity. The event was held in the Dallas Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday evening, Nov. 13.

Sarah Kammerer, executive director of the DFW Humane Society, talked about what makes the Black Collar Affair such a special event for the society and its many patrons.

“Tonight is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Kammerer said. “We have live auctions and silent auctions. Different restaurants have donated their time to come out and cook for us, so we have ten different options for food that our patrons can choose from. We also have animals available for adoptions.

“This is just special every year. It kind of brings us out of the summer slow months. We typically have it in October or November, and it kind of kicks off the holiday season and brings up our donations. Animals are near and dear to our hearts. There are a lot of great causes out there, but this is our favorite one. So many people want to get involved nowadays, and we appreciate that this is one way for them to do it. We can also offer them a good time,” she said.

Michael Whiteside, the administration and development coordinator for the DFW Humane Society, went into detail about the logistics of putting together such a large event for the community.

“This being our largest annual fundraiser, it takes a huge team of people to help out,” Whiteside said. “We started planning in April. We had a committee of about fifteen to eighteen people, maybe a little bit more. There are lots of moving parts. You have to be able to follow up with the venue, and finding the restaurants, and the chefs, getting the auction items. There’s lots of stuff going on, so it takes a lot of work.”

Whiteside also talked about how it felt to have the community’s support, with so many patrons coming in to participate and raise money for the DFW Humane Society.

“It feels fantastic,” he said. “We have a great group of supporters. Animals can’t speak for themselves, but these supporters can lend their voices to them and give them a chance in life, which is our mission. We take unwanted or neglected pets and give them a second chance through adoption. That’s what all these donors are here for. Sure, they want to enjoy the food, and the auction, and the drinks, but they’re really here supporting all of our pets at the shelter.”

Whiteside then talked a little about how the money gathered would be used to help with the care of the shelter’s many dependent animals.

“Just daily care at the shelter is $25,000 a month, so even that amount would cover a month’s bills directly for the pets. Above and beyond that, we spend $20,000 – $25,000 on special need pets, those that need to have legs repaired or have to have heartworm treatment. That could cover a lot. The great thing about it is, even though we have a small staff, we have a great group of volunteers. Because of that, 90 cents for every dollar that is donated to the Humane Society goes directly to pet care.

“The best thing I could say is when you want to give to a shelter, choose your local shelter. It doesn’t have to be us, but it could be any of the local rescue shelters in the area. None of us have any affiliations with national organizations, and the majority of us are strictly funded on individual donors. So, if you decide to give and you love pets, go local,” he said.

Sarah Kammerer shared this sentiment, mentioning that the DFW Humane Society is always open to receiving new volunteers, donors, and anyone who is interested in adopting an animal.

“We need more people involved in our efforts, and we always welcome volunteers, new customers adopting animals, and, of course, new donors. The DFW Humane Society just wants to get the word out that we’re the place to go to adopt,” Kammerer said.