Drug Awareness Summit informs parents about potential addictions

Drugs and alcohol, and the problems they cause, have become prevalent throughout society. Everyone except the very lucky or naive knows someone struggling with at least one form of addiction. Whether that person is a friend, a parent, or a child, addiction can be an all-consuming problem that people struggle with for the rest of their lives.

With this in mind, the staff of Irving ISD hosted a special Drug Awareness Summit at Irving High School. The summit, held on Thursday, Oct. 27, was comprised of a wide range of speakers and aimed at drug prevention. It was to help parents spot warning signs that their children might be abusing drugs or alcohol, and to help keep their children from forming addictions.

Laina McDonald, Division Director for Student Support Services for Irving ISD, spoke in detail about why they decided to hold the event.

“We have always focused on drug awareness at Irving ISD, and we wanted to focus more on prevention, giving our parents the tools on preventing those social issues that kids encounter over the course of their school year,” McDonald said. “Really, the reason we wanted to do a community event is because we haven’t done one since 2012, so we felt it was time.”

“We have an officer from the Narcotics Unit here in Irving PD. He is going to talk about the latest drug trends, not only in Irving, but in Texas. He’ll give parents some inside perspective on where kids are getting these drugs and where they’re getting access to alcohol.

“We’re also having an elementary session that’s going to focus on conversations parents can have at the dinner table to pick out those triggers that kids may be hanging out with other kids that perhaps are doing or are involved with drugs,” she said. “We have some age appropriate sessions, where parents of youngsters can get some information. We also have a lady who is going to talk about what parents can do in a bedroom. Where can you look in your child’s bedroom to see if they’ve had access to drugs or alcohol.”

One of the major drugs currently popular with users in North Texas is synthetic marijuana, a chemical cocktail meant to mimic the effects of the controversial plant that has slowly been decriminalized in other states. Adam Philyaw, a guest speaker and Senior Director of Programs and Strategic Partnerships for the Drug Prevention Resources, Inc., presented the history of this substance in Texas.

“A lot of what we see in the media, and also in the community as well, is synthetic marijuana,” Philyaw said. “Some of you have probably seen products called K2, or K2 through K4. This product is actually typically sold as an incense as a way to get under FDA regulations. The Texas Legislature actually banned these products in 2011, so these products are not available on the market anymore. Some of them are still being sold, just under different names.”

Philyaw went on to discuss the effects synthetic marijuana, or K2, has on the human body, and how concerned parents can tell that their kids may be using it.

“How does this affect the mind and body? These are some of the warning signs that you can see and look for in your kids, or maybe some of their friends. You’re looking at effects that are similar to marijuana, but also looking at paranoia, panic attacks, giddiness, hallucinations, increased heart rate and blood pressure, vomiting, and seizures.”

As frightening as these effects may be, Philyaw went on to explain that there is very little information on the long-term effects of synthetic marijuana.

“At this point, long term effects are not yet known, as far as scientific studies are concerned,” Philyaw said. “This product has been on the market for a number of years, but we still need some time to see what the long-term effects are. Case in point, these products are extremely dangerous and should not be in the hands of anyone.”

With this information, and the information provided by the other guest speakers, parents can better protect their children from ever-changing drug trends. Laina McDonald explained that this spread of information is exactly why she and her staff come together to hold these events.

“Our goal tonight is to empower parents with information to have those conversations with those kids, and to protect our community from drug and alcohol abuse,” McDonald said. “I think it takes a community to raise all of our kids. With all of us working together, the community and the school district, we can prevent harm to our kids.”