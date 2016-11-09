Educators honored at Teacher of the Year ceremony

The leadership of the Irving Independent School District hosted a huge event dedicated to honoring some of their most talented and dedicated staff members. With thirty-eight educators stepping into the public eye for outstanding achievement, Irving ISD brought together faculty, students, and parents at the MacArthur High School Auditorium on Tuesday, Oct. 25, to recognize their accomplishments and to reward them for all the hard work they have provided over the past year.

Magda Hernandez, Associate Superintendent of Human Resources and Support Services for Irving ISD, explained the purpose of the Teacher of the Year event.

“The Teacher of the Year is a celebration. Every year we honor teachers from every school and every location,” Hernandez said. “The teachers go through a nomination process on their campus, so their colleagues submit a nomination for them. Then, once the nominations are submitted, they go through a ballot. It’s all voted through on campuses, so they’re voted on as Teacher of the Year by their colleagues.”

Even among teachers who have stood out because of their efforts, there are still some who rise above to serve as shining examples of excellence in education. These stellar educators were honored with the title of District Teachers of the Year, and Associate Superintendent Hernandez talked about these teachers who were selected for this prestigious award.

“I’ll actually be honoring and recognizing the District Teachers of the Year,” Hernandez said. “Out of those selected teachers, they can submit an application if they’re moving forward to represent the district at the elementary level and secondary level. They go through that additional interview process. They then go out and represent the district.”

One teacher was not only recognized as a District Teacher of the Year, but very nearly won a title encompassing multiple Districts, which just shows the high standards Irving ISD teachers meet.

“The exciting thing about this year, our elementary teacher of the year, Ms. Angela Snyder, was also one of the finalists for the Region 10 Teacher of the Year,” Hernandez said. “Region 10 services over 60 districts in the whole Metroplex. We’re talking about DFW all the way to the Waxahachie area and all the surrounding districts. One of our own was almost the one to represent the whole region.”

During the award ceremony itself, Dr. Jose Parra, the Superintendent of Irving ISD, talked about some of the qualities that the many honorees shared that made the district want to recognize them.

“The teachers before us are each filled with purpose,” Parra said. “There’s a reason that they chose to be educators, and there’s a reason they chose to share their talents with us at Irving ISD. That is no accident. These are also teachers who demonstrate passion. Our students can see and feel our teachers’ passion, and, because of that, students want to excel with these teachers. Their passion is contagious, and the other teachers on campus benefit from that passion as well.”

Dr. Parra went on to share some interesting statistics which reflect the strength of the Irving community and the talent that resides within it.

“Tonight I would like to share with you a couple of figures that I find compelling,” Para said. “Of our 38 honorees tonight, ten are Irving ISD graduates. That means our graduates are not only returning to their roots to teach, they are among the very best at it. They are a walking testament to the district’s belief that success starts here. It is an honor to name our own alumni among our brightest educators.”

Dennis Ramos, the educator who won Secondary District Teacher of the Year, spoke about what receiving such an award meant to him.

“It’s a little bit incredible, actually,” Ramos said. “I really never thought I would see myself in this position. I look up to so many people here on campus; the people that I’m surrounded by, the people that I take advice from, and for me to be compared to those people is just amazing to me. I’m still in a state of disbelief.”

Ramos also talked about how it felt helping to educate young minds, the task to which each of the teachers who were honored have dedicated themselves.

“I think initially, teaching students, sometimes you don’t see what kind of affect you have, but years down the line, when a student comes back to your classroom, and says, ‘thank you for what you did four years ago, I’m graduating in a couple of weeks,’ it makes it all worthwhile,” Ramos said. “The struggle, the obstacles, the challenges, putting all that effort in, making sure you’re giving constant feedback and guidance, it makes it worthwhile when you get that small thank you when the kids are getting ready to leave high school.”