Gen. Colin Powell speaks about education at McDermott Lecture

For the past 40 years, the annual McDermott Lectures have brought together the best and brightest in North Texas to reflect and discuss the problems that plague society. Named after the famed scientist and civic leader Eugene McDermott, the lectures have provided a platform for prominent writers, artists, philosophers, and educators, all sharing their experiences and expertise.

The 2016 lecture featured retired US General Colin L. Powell, a man who has held multiple senior military and diplomatic positions across four presidencies, and brought hundreds of people flocking to the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The topic addressed was the issue of educating young children, and ensuring they have the foundation of knowledge and character necessary to succeed in life. The opportunity to receive proper schooling is an undeniable boon to a child; the lecture stressed that these children will go on to not only help themselves, but to help the communities they live in.

Some shocking statistics gathered by the Commit! 2015 Community Achievement Scorecard predict a bleak future if the current standards of education in Dallas County are not changed. Of every 30 students who arrive at their independent school districts, only 17 will be ready for kindergarten, only 10 will be at their required reading level by the third grade, and only 4 will be ready for a career or for college by the time they graduate from high school.

This shows that 86 percent of students will not be prepared to continue on to college. These same statistics reveal that by the year 2030, 60 percent of Dallas County adults will need to complete some form of education beyond high school in order to meet the county’s workforce needs. These numbers show that, as things stand, the county’s needs will far exceed what public education is currently capable of producing.

General Colin Powell shared many details about his efforts to make a difference in the lives of American youth, and expressed that one thing he has learned himself is that children succeed when they are made to feel valued. A person taking an interest in a child’s life, whether it is as a tutor or to simply read to the child before he or she enters the school system, can make a great deal of difference. Just the simple act of reading to a child highly increases the likelihood that they will be reading on level as they progress to secondary education, which ultimately increases the number of students who will move on to college level education.

Dean Joshua Parents of the University of Dallas’ Braniff Graduate School of Liberal Arts, in a statement released prior to the event, indicated that the continued efforts of educators and their supporters have a profound effect on the children they teach.

“Recognizing that teachers are a vital, and often underappreciated, force in maintaining the strength of our nation, we cultivate the principles of learning and virtues of mind and heart that flower into excellence in their life’s work,” Parens said. “Each teacher’s influence, especially on students in their earliest phases of human life, can be felt for generations.”

Parens went on to discuss how critically important education is in the early stages of a child’s life.

“Quality early education can make all the difference in the life of a child. Our society needs few things as much as it needs excellent teachers, prepared to form both intelligent, skillful members of society and flourishing human beings, capable of becoming agents of change, forces for good, and virtuous citizens throughout the course of their lifetimes. It is one of Braniff’s highest aspirations to support the good work of educators across North Texas, as we strive together to improve our nation,” he said.

Ultimately, as Gen. Powell and the other speakers of the McDermott Lecture explained, the duty of helping pave the way for our children’s future should be a joint effort between teachers, parents, and the wider community. The act of investing in the youth of Dallas is something that will not only benefit them and their families, but the wider county as they join the workforce.