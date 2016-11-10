Good Elementary goes on a color run

The staff, students, and parents of Good Elementary School recently came together for a little exercise and neon-colored fun.

The school hosted their second annual Color Run, which is based on the internationally-loved 5K marathon and festival held in more than 200 cities and 40 countries every year. Good’s version of the race was introduced last year in an effort to promote parent engagement, wellness and community. This year, more than a hundred students came out with their families in tow, all dressed in white with neon sunglasses for an early morning workout. The race consisted of six laps around the school with color stations placed along the path where runners got a dose of colored power tossed their way. The event also featured music from the band of Austin Middle School and members of the Irving Fire Department who raised the flag for the singing of the national anthem.

SOURCE Irving ISD