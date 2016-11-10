High school vocalists place in region choirs

Choir students (from left) Daniel Castellanos (MacArthur), Ian Elmore (MacArthur), Josue Fiallos (Nimitz), Michael Garza (Irving), Tatum Griffin (Nimitz), London Pinder (Nimitz), Vivian Phan (Nimitz) and Alexis Velasquez (MacArthur) placed in region choirs after outstanding auditions on Oct. 22. Griffin, Phan and Velasquez made the 9-10th Honor Treble Choir. The students who made the District Mixed Choir include Castellanos, Elmore, Fiallos and Pinder. Garza placed in the Region Mixed Choir and is advancing to Pre-Area Auditions.

SOURCE Irving ISD