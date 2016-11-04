Highway 183 to be closed

Pending inclement weather or schedule changes, SouthGate Constructors is scheduled to partially demolish portions of the Esters Rd. bridge over SH 183 this weekend. This work will require a weekend closure of westbound SH 183 and then eastbound SH 183 under the Esters Rd. bridge. East and westbound SH 183 will not be closed at the same time.

Full westbound SH 183 closure:

Time of closure: 10 p.m. on Friday, November 4 to mid-morning on Saturday, November 5.

Associated closures: Up to two eastbound SH 183 mainlanes under Esters Rd. and north and southbound Esters Rd. over SH 183.

Full eastbound SH 183 closure:

Time of closure: 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 to mid-morning on Sunday, November 6.

Associated closures:

Up to two westbound SH 183 mainlanes under Esters Rd.

North and southbound Esters Rd. over SH 183.

Northbound SH 161 (PGBT) ramp to eastbound SH 183.

Southbound SH 161 (PGBT) ramp to eastbound SH 183.

Detour: Drivers are encouraged to use the following detours:

East and westbound SH 183 under Esters Rd.

Northbound Esters Rd. over SH 183.

Southbound Esters Rd. over SH 183.

Southbound SH 161 (PGBT) ramp to eastbound SH 183.

Northbound SH 161 (PGBT) ramp to eastbound SH 183.

The 28-mile Midtown Express project (SH 183 Managed Lanes Project) is expected to improve mobility by expanding SH 183 from SH 121 in Euless to Interstate (I) 35E in Dallas, as well as SH 114 from SH 183 to SH 121/International Parkway and a portion of Loop 12 from SH 183 to I-35E. The $847 million project includes design, reconstruction and rehabilitation of deteriorating roadways and the addition of toll managed lanes.

For more information, visit the project's website: www.drivemidtown.com, or call the toll-free hotline 844-418-3114.

