Illuminate Irving lights the way for victims of domestic violence

Photo: People watch as lanterns light the night, reminding everyone that domestic violence is far too prevalent. /Photo by Josue Murillo

Known primarily for cooler weather and Halloween, October also happens to be Domestic Violence Awareness month. In recognition of the families and lives harmed by domestic violence, the Irving Family Advocacy Center hosted Illuminate Irving along the Mandalay Canal.

“We wanted to do something really unique and inspiring for our entire community, because we know that everyone knows someone who has been impacted by domestic violence,” Heather Koval, a victim service supervisor for the Irving Police Department, said. “We invited people to come fill out a lantern, and if they knew someone who has been a victim, to write that individual’s name; or if they themselves were a victim, to take part and write on one. Then float those lanterns on the water.”

Around 300 people were in attendance late Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, standing along Irving’s canal to launch their personal lanterns.

“A lot of times we think that domestic violence doesn’t happen in our community, but the reality is that one in four women and one in seven men are victims of domestic violence,” Koval said. “Even though you think you don’t know somebody, the reality is that we all do. [We are] bringing awareness about the fact that certainly physical violence is a part of domestic violence, but also verbal abuse, name calling, put downs, threats, financial abuse, and all these other things are part of it.”

According to Koval, one of her staff members was inspired to use the lanterns from a Toro Nagashi celebration which is a long-held Japanese tradition where candle-lit lanterns are released into rivers to help guide the souls of the departed.

Ryan Jones attended the event to honor one of his friends, and his co-worker’s daughter who was lost to domestic violence just last year.

“I know what the ritual represents in Japan, but to see it here to represent a totally different meaning,” Jones said. “To see how many lanterns were in the water was great. I want to get some pictures of that and show my friend that’s a survivor who couldn’t be here.”

Jones also had some advice to share on how to handle domestic violence related incidents.

“I think people want to help, but they don’t truly want to get involved,” Jones said. “You don’t know the situation, because there are times where you try to help and you are deemed the bad person in that situation. You know [the victims] fight back cause they’re not ready. Some of them aren’t ready, but those that are seek help. It’s not going to hurt you to call 911.

“I think we’ve all been guilty of closing our blinds at times when we hear something. We think, ‘They’ll sort it out,’ and it ends up not being the case. That one intervention may be the one that saves their life.”

The Irving Advocacy offers a wide range of free resources to Irving residents who are affected by domestic violence including counseling services for victims, education classes for anger management and parenting. However, the fight to prevent domestic violence is not a battle that can be won by a single organization.

“Domestic violence is important to our community, so you know it’s not anything that any one agency can solve by itself,” Koval said. “The police department has advocates to help them when things happen on scene or right after an event. “Brighter Tomorrows and the Advocacy Center downstairs have counselors that help them throughout the year in case they need long term counseling. We always find ways to work together, so that says something about our community and it means this issue is important to us.”