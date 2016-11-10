Irving PD approved for STEP grant

The Irving Police Department was recently approved for a Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Comprehensive Grant for fiscal year 2017.

The grant will help provide the means to deploy additional officers on Irving’s highways to enforce speeding and seatbelt laws in addition to conducting DWI operations throughout the city. This year, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will contribute $217,762 toward the STEP budget. The goal of the project is to reduce the number of alcohol and speed related crashes as well as reducing crash-related injury rates.

In addition to enforcement operations, the funding provides for various public information and educational efforts such as traffic safety presentations at community events, schools and other venues. The grant also makes allowances for training and minor equipment purchases.

During the fiscal year 2016 grant period, Irving officers wrote 8,196 speeding citations; 1,155 seatbelt citations and made 135 DWI arrests. The Irving Police Department will continue to partner with TxDOT and participate in programs that encourage and support efforts to enhance the safety of our roadways.

SOURCE Irving Police Department