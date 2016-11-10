Keep Irving Beautiful volunteers make a difference

Photo: The efforts of volunters make the Lively Pointe Youth swimming pool facility a more welcoming place for everyone. /Courtesy photo

The University of Dallas (UD) men’s lacrosse team and members of Girl Scout Troop 2871 teamed up with Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) and the City of Irving Aquatics staff for a paint project at Lively Pointe Youth swimming pool facility.

The group of 18 adults and 5 youth added a fresh coat of paint to shaded rest areas and the metal safety fence that surrounds the facility. Volunteers completed 80 hours of service in a project that will be enjoyed my many visitors. Both the UD Athletics Department and the Girl Scouts organization encourage their members to participate in helping making the community they live in cleaner, safer and more beautiful.

“We are excited to work with Keep Irving Beautiful and the City of Irving,” first year coach Sam Ashton said. “It’s a great way to get our guys involved in the community and have them invest in the city that they are representing while at the University of Dallas. We are eager to lend a helping hand to the city for the first time in program history and continue our involvement in the community in the future.”

“This is our third group of volunteers to visit Lively Pointe in 2016,” KIB board Treasurer Chuck Kirk said. “We appreciate all the work completed by Acosta Cares, Vizient and now University of Dallas and the Girl Scouts. In total there have been 139 adult and youth volunteers completing 544 hours of service helping make one of Irving’s scenic and family friendly pool more beautiful.”

SOURCE Keep Irving Beautiful