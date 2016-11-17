More than 5,000 people attended Light the Night events hosted by members of First Baptist Church in Irving at 12 neighborhood locations throughout the city on Oct. 31. This event provided a safe, fun and family-friendly Halloween alternative as children enjoyed a variety of activities at each site including face painting, balloon animals, cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn, hot dogs and bounce houses. /Courtesy photo
Local church connects with community
