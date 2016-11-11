Don’t miss these events!

Unite For Troops & Veteran’s Day Celebration

November 12, 10am-4pm

Benefitting Deployed Troops. Join us for a Family Fun Day of Patriotism. We will have live entertainment, fun and games. Irving Blvd., Irving Tx. 75060

Movie Spectacular with Pianist James Dick

November 12, 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

The Irving Symphony Orchestra and a chorus@ Carpenter Hall join forces as they perform the music of blockbuster movies: “Avatar,” “Lord of the Rings” and “Gravity.” The performance features pianist James Dick, who performs the beloved Rhapsody on a theme by Paganini, Rachmaninoff’s last piano and orchestra composition. The brilliant “Daphnis and Chloe” by Ravel closes the concert.

The Nikos Jazz Trio

November 12, 2 - 3 PM

Holiday concert with the Nikos Jazz Trio, featuring Nicolas Garcia on clarinet, Johnny Case on piano, and Keith Wingate on bass @ South Irving Library Meeting Room #1.

Doing The Most Good Luncheon

November 17, noon – 1:30 p.m.

Jimmy Wayne is an accomplished recording artist, keynote speaker and three-time New York Times bestselling author (Walk To Beautiful, Paper Angels) whose life’s mission is raising awareness for at-risk youth in foster care. Jimmy will be the keynote speaker during The Salvation Army’s 2016 Annual Doing The Most Good Luncheon. The luncheon will be held in the Chantilly Ballroom at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas.

The Salvation Army provides more than 70 different programs and services in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton and Ellis Counties. They include food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless, apartments for senior citizens and veterans, drug and alcohol addiction recovery, youth programs and financial assistance.

Luncheon tickets are $300 each. Sponsor levels range from $1,000 to $250,000. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit salvationarmydfw.org, email dfwmc_events@uss.salvationarmy.org, or call 214-637-8254.

Las Colinas Symphony

November 19, 8 PM

Las Colinas Symphony continues its 2016-2017 “Symphony goes Wild!!” at the Irving Arts Center, Carpenter Hall.

Composers have always taken inspiration from nature, so it is no surprise that many have picked up their pens to give us musical depictions of the fascinating creatures with whom we share the planet. Throughout the 2016-17 Season, the talented musicians of the Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra will offer our audience the most delightful and entertaining of these philharmonic fauna, from the smallest (Shostakovich’s gadfly) to the largest (Saint-Saëns’ elephants). Our musical zoo will include bears (Haydn and Bartók), horses (Auber), penguins (Scott), and even a cow (Milhaud). A few mythical animals will come to musical life as well, including Stravinsky’s Firebird and Debussy’s Faun. It’s a symphonic safari not to be missed!

The concert will feature pianist Stephen Beus, performing Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor.

Season tickets as low as $60! Single tickets are priced at $16.50, $26.50, $36.50 and $46.50. All are available by telephone (972.252.4800), fax (972.252.4877), or email (info@lascolinassymphony.org ). Group discounts are available; please call the Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra office for more information (972.252.4800).