Local Events!

Las Colinas Symphony

November 19, 8 pm

Las Colinas Symphony continues its “Symphony goes Wild!!” at the Irving Arts Center, Carpenter Hall.

Born and raised on a farm in eastern Washington, Mr. Beus began piano lessons at age 5 and made his orchestral debut four years later. He went on to win numerous national and international competitions throughout his youth, capturing the attention of both audiences and critics. Commenting on Mr. Beus’ competition success, Fanfare magazine writes: “In some ways Beus doesn’t fit the mold of the typical competition winner. His playing is strikingly original and, despite his youth, he has an interpretive voice all his own… Above all, his playing is so natural as to seem effortless and the sound he produces has extraordinary richness and depth, not quite like anyone else’s.”

Mr. Beus holds degrees from Whitman College, The Juilliard School, and Stony Brook University. Stephen Beus is a Steinway Artist and currently teaches at Brigham Young University.

Program highlights include Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor, Op. 21.

Library Closed: Thanksgiving

November 24, 10 AM - 9 PM

All Irving Libraries will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Momentum Dance Company Presents “The Nutcracker”

November 25 – 27

This holiday favorite, choreographed by Artistic Director Jacquelyn Ralls Forcher, is sure to delight audiences with new costumes and eye-catching choreography. Bruce Coleman is back to play the role of Herr Drosselmeyer; Shea Johnson returns as the Cavalier; and Christy Martin brings her talents to the production as Momentum’s new Sugar Plum Fairy. Following the final show, attendees are invited to meet and interact with their favorite characters during the Sugar Plum Fairy Reception.

Complete Show Schedule @ Carpenter Hall:

Nov. 25 and 26 | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 27 | 1:30 p.m.