MainStage Irving-Las Colinas shines with Chicago

In what will most likely be seen as the crown jewel of their season, MainStage Irving-Las Colinas recently held the premiere of their latest production, Chicago.

Chicago is the longest running American Musical in Broadway history, enchanting audiences with risqué dancing, catchy songs, and a healthy dose of dark humor that will have anyone laughing. The premiere happened Friday night, Nov. 4, at the Irving Arts Center. The production will run until Nov. 19.

Chicago follows the story of a spiteful but spirited chorus girl by the name of Roxie Hart (played by Rachel Reininger) as she faces trial for the murder of her wayward lover in 1920s, in Chicago. Cast into the spotlight by the ensuing media frenzy, Roxie becomes addicted to fame and tries to use her crime as a vehicle to a star studded, show business career. With her hapless husband and a well connected lawyer by her side, Roxie struggles to plead her case while fighting another murderess, Velma Kelly (played by Liz J. Millea) for space in the headlines.

First off, the writing and story are fantastic. Any play that starts with a murder is going to be a great watch, drawing in the audience from its opening moments onward. Not only does Chicago accomplish this feat, it maintains that level of intrigue and enjoyment through the use of engaging characters, wonderfully timed musical numbers, and more than a few twists and turns. It is sure to delight anyone in a mature audience.

As has been the case with all past MainStage productions, Chicago is a brilliant romp that demonstrates the talent and dedication of its cast and crew in every scene. The core cast is phenomenal, with both Rachel Reininger and Liz J. Millea providing performances that really bring their characters to life. The pair utilize every skill required to take on their roles, including dancing and singing, showing a range of talent that will have many keeping an eye out for them in future MainStage productions.

Other standout members of the cast were Brynne A. Huffman as the jailhouse queen Matron “Mama” Morton, Gregory Hullett as the slick and knowledgeable lawyer Billy Flynn, and Michael P. Rausch as Roxie Hart’s gullible and long suffering husband Amos. As this is a comedic musical, with obvious inspiration being drawn from the vaudeville acts of the 1920s, every character is boisterous, over the top, and absolutely fun to watch.

The live orchestra, organized by Music Director Mark Mullino, was as flawless as the cast’s performances. The mixed group of brass and string instruments help create an atmosphere that further deepens the musical’s setting, creating a strengthening the connection between the characters and their place within the world of the production.

With catchy tunes and hilarious lyrics, written by John Kander and Fred Ebb, the musical numbers display a wide range of styles. With this in mind, it is completely understandable why Chicago would be so well received around the country, having gone on to win the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. The fact that MainStage went through the trouble of bringing such a fantastic and widely known musical to Irving shows their commitment to supplying North Texas citizens with the finest examples of live theater. Some of the highlights of the play’s musical numbers include Cell Block Tango, All I Care About, We Both Reach for the Gun, and Class.

Overall, Chicago is an absolute five star show that is a must see for Irving residents and any fan of live theater. Anyone with a taste for music, humor, and all that jazz will no doubt rave about this production.