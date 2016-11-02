Middle school student earns scholarship

Concerned about paying for college, Gayda Mohamed set out to apply for whatever scholarships she was eligible for as a middle school student.

“I want to make it as easy as possible for my parents,” said Gayda, an eighth grader at Houston Middle School. “So I just got online and started searching.” One search led to the award of a $1,000 scholarship through the School Band & Orchestra scholarship contest. Gayda’s essay was selected a winner from a field of several thousand submissions.

SOURCE Irving ISD