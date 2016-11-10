More than half of parents try to get everything on kids’ holiday wish lists no matter the cost

BALTIMORE — T. Rowe Price’s Parents, Kids & Money Survey, which sampled more than 1,000 parents and their 8 to 14 year old kids in February 2016, revealed that many parents are willing to overextend their finances to fulfill their kids’ holiday wish lists. And 25 percent of parents have either taken from their 401(k)s or their emergency funds or taken a payday loan to cover holiday spending.

“No one wants to be a Scrooge,” Marty Allenbaugh, a certified financial planner™ at T. Rowe Price, said. “Between our inclination to be generous during the holiday season and the blockbuster retail deals, playing Santa can be kryptonite for even the savviest budgeters. But splurging a little shouldn’t turn into indulgence at the expense of financial well-being. Retirement accounts are meant to fund retirement. Emergency funds are meant to fund emergencies. Payday loans should be the last of last resorts. Nothing that comes wrapped in a ribbon is worth the consequence of bending these rules.”

As an example of the potential long-term impact of pulling from retirement savings, a 35 year old taking a distribution from her 401(k) to cover $500 in holiday spending could be sacrificing nearly $6,000 at retirement.*

“On top of the financial cost, there is also an opportunity cost that comes with checking off everything on kids’ wish lists,” Allenbaugh said. “Prioritizing wants and making trade-offs teach kids valuable money lessons that are missed if parents take an everything-or-bust approach to holiday shopping.”

Rowe Price encourages parents to invest in their kids’ futures by talking to them weekly about money matters, such as saving and spending wisely. To help, the firm created MoneyConfidentKids.com, which provides free online games for kids, lessons for educators, and tips for parents, focused on financial concepts such as goal setting, spending versus saving, inflation, asset allocation, and investment diversification.

Survey findings

Getting everything takes priority over budgeting: 53 percent of parents agree with the statement, “I try to get everything on my kids’ lists, no matter how much it costs.” Men are also more likely than women to try to get everything on their kids’ lists (60 percent vs. 45 percent). Additionally, 58 percent of parents agree with the statement, “I never stick to my holiday spending budget.”

So it’s no wonder there’s remorse: 64 percent of parents agree with the statement, “I spent more over the holidays than I should have.”

A quarter of parents are on the naughty list for how they funded holiday spending: 25 percent of parents have at some point pulled from either their retirement account (11 percent) or emergency fund (14 percent) or taken a payday loan (11 percent) to cover holiday spending.

But the majority of parents are on the nice list for holiday savings: 68 percent of parents save for the holidays throughout the year.

And most parents who use credit cards for holiday spending pay them off quickly: 56 percent of parents use credit cards to pay for their holiday spending, and 61 percent of them pay off their holiday expenses in three months. A minority of them (16 percent) take longer than six months to pay off holiday credit card bills.

Parents spend on kids’ holiday gifts: The average amount spent on a child ages 8–14 was $422 (median: $300). 34 percent of parents spent $500 or more on their 8 to 14 year old child.

Millennials are more likely to save for the holidays….and overspend: 83 percent of millennials save for the holidays throughout the year compared with 67 percent of Gen Xers and 50 percent of baby boomers. But they are also more likely to say that they never stick to a budget (69 percent of millennials vs. 58 percent of Gen Xers vs. 42 percent of baby boomers) and say that they try to buy everything on their kids’ lists no matter how much it costs (75 percent of millennials vs. 50 percent of Gen Xers vs. 33 percent of baby boomers).

Kids are encouraged to be charitable: 87 percent of kids said that their parents encourage them to give toys or clothes, and 69 percent said their parents encourage them to give money.

*This example assumes a 7 percent rate of return and that the investor will retire at age 65. She pays a 10 percent early withdrawal penalty and 25 percent in income taxes on her 401(k) distribution. She requests a $770 disbursement to cover $500 in holiday spending. The $770 would have grown to $5,855.58 in 30 years.

ABOUT THE SURVEY

The eighth annual T. Rowe Price Parents, Kids & Money Survey, conducted by MetrixLab, Inc., aimed to understand the basic financial knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors of both parents of kids ages 8 to 14 and their kids ages 8 to 14. The survey was fielded from Feb. 4 through Feb. 11, 2016, with a sample size of 1,086 parents and 1,086 kids ages 8 to 14. The margin of error is +/-3 percentage points. All statistical testing done among subgroups (e.g., boys versus girls) is conducted at the 95 percent confidence level. Reporting includes only findings that are statistically significant at this level.

