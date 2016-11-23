National Adoption Day celebrates new families and new beginnings

Special families welcomed more than 75 children to their “forever homes” at National Adoption Day held at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Three of the courtrooms at Henry Wade were packed with excited children and families as judges and officials volunteered to help expedite numerous adoptions. Families entered the courtroom surrounded by their friends, relatives, and the court advocates assisting in their case. After all the legalese, they walked out with teddy bears for the children, certificates of adoption, and new family members. Professional photographers were also on hand to take portraits of the new families.

Kathleen LaValle, president and executive director of Dallas Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), said that on average, five children a day come into protective care in the Dallas area. Last year, over 4,600 children were taken out of abusive or neglectful homes and placed in protective care.

“These children were removed from their homes for abuse or neglect, and now they’re coming to the point of joining a “forever family” and hopefully achieving that security and love that we want for all of our children,” LaValle said.

National Adoption Day was started in 2000 by a coalition of organizations including The Alliance of Children’s Rights, The Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, and the Children’s Action Network. Dallas was one of the original nine jurisdictions, and has been involved with National Adoption Day ever since. The event is held every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, and to date over 58,000 children have been moved from foster care to forever families as a result of National Adoption Day.

In addition to CASA and Children’s Protective Services, several other organizations were on hand to assist new families. Children’s Health offered resources and information to parents on how to care for their new children. Dr. Heidi Roman, a pediatrician and ambulatory medical director at the Reese Jones Center for Foster Care Excellence at Children’s Health, explained the importance of tending to not just the physical needs, but also the mental and emotional needs of foster and adopted children.

“We have early childhood specialists, psychology, psychiatry, as well as pediatricians and nurse practitioners to care for their medical needs,” Roman said. “In order to recover, the child’s physical and mental health needs must be addressed from early on.”

The Pena family welcomed four new children into their family. The family also has two other adopted children, as well as two grown biological children. Juan Pena, a juvenile probation officer, said he enjoys being a parent to all these children, and that he loves coming home to a group of good kids.

“These kids deserve an opportunity to succeed,” Pena said. “It’s not their fault that they’re in this situation.”

The Hinsen family added two young boys to their family. Valerie Hinsen, a teacher from Collin County, said she and her husband cared for the boys for over two years as part of foster care, and decided that this was where the boys belonged. She echoed Pena’s sentiment of giving adopted children the chance to succeed.

“These children deserve a chance,” Hinsen said. “They deserve the love. They deserve the right to be in a family that protects them and guides them and leads them.”

Although adoptions occur year-round in Dallas County, Kathleen LaVelle said that the air of celebration and community support makes today extra special for the children and their families.

“What makes today different is that every person in there is celebrating the family and the generosity of our adopting families, many of whom already have three of four kids, and now they’re expanding their families,” LaValle said. “Their children are going to have younger siblings, and you can see the older kids celebrating that here today.”

Dr. Heidi Roman also emphasized how important it is for these children to have stable homes and a loving family.

“We know that stable families, consistent care, and love and support early on is the best way for a child to be successful and reach their potential as they grow,” Roman said. “We also know there’s a shortage of foster families, and so there are a lot of children waiting for that forever family. So I really encourage people in the community to consider serving these kids in that way.”