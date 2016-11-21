Nimitz showcases fine arts, athletic renovations

Each of Irving ISD’s comprehensive high schools underwent facelifts during the summer and through the fall months of this school year to improve their athletic and arts facilities. Nimitz High School was the first of the three to showcase their renovations with a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony presented on Thursday, Nov. 10.

“We all three were very fortunate,” Nimitz Principal Mauricio Kurtice said. “Irving is an older school district, so a lot of our buildings are aging. We were due for a district wide renovation at all our high schools.”

Students, teachers and members of the district gathered for a ceremony in the school’s new black box theater, one of the enhancements through this project. Afterwards they went on guided tours of the newly-renovated spaces, which included the band hall, choir room and orchestra room. New mats and wall pads were added to the wrestling room and new athletic lockers were installed.

“Nimitz was built in 1968, and you can imagine over time the facilities here have aged,” Kurtice said. “It was time to upgrade our theater program, our fine arts program, and our athletic program. One of the things we were lacking to be competitive was a black box theater. It’s one of the finest additions we have in the district.”

The $20,000 project began during spring break last year. A portion of the visitor parking lot was used by the contractors while the renovations were being made. Latricia Bell, the theater director at Nimitz, had no idea when the project would be completed.

“When we found out that we were getting a black box theater, the kids were ecstatic for a year,” Bell said. “It started when we left school last year, and [the students] thought when we came back it would be done. But of course you can’t really predict [construction].”

Bell also explained how the new black box theater will open doors to new learning possibilities for the students.

“Now they will get that education with audiences on all sides and learn how to focus more. You have to feel more,” Bell said. “The audience will look at your face, and you have to know that. In this type of space, you can draw in an audience much quicker. [Students] will feel everything more intensely. They will hear that laughter and feel the laughter more intensely, because they are right on top of it. If you can act in a black box, you can act anywhere.”

Bell feels the new facility will also improve the students’ performance in UIL competition and help the students learn more about the art of acting.

“This space helps with UIL, because UIL tends to be intimate and the performances are in small theaters,” Bell said. “It’s a small stage at Baylor when they go to region, and it’s a fairly small stage in Austin. This is very theatrical, and it gives students a sense that this is the good stuff.”

David Moreland, a sophomore who plays baseball at Nimitz, took part in the ceremony and was one of the first students to see the improvements made to the locker room.

“I’m happy they renovated and changed stuff around,” David said. “It makes you want to get in there and play. It looks nicer, and it kind of has a different feel to it.”