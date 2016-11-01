Nimitz Tennis advances to playoffs for fourth straight year

The Nimitz High School tennis teams defeated MacArthur to qualify for a school record fourth consecutive trip to the playoffs, held Oct. 20 in Waco.

Seniors Jonathan Reyes and Enzzo Cantererro both were undefeated on the day, while junior John Tran won a crucial match in singles. The girls’ doubles team of seniors Olive Alexander and Madison Gomez completed a fantastic fall season with a record of 10-1, heading into the spring season regionally ranked. This is a special group of seniors who can say they never missed playoffs while playing in three different district alignments.

SOURCE Irving ISD