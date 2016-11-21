Paws help a cause at Woofstock

More than a dozen dog enthusiasts alongside their best friends descended on Mustang Park to join in on Irving’s first ever Woofstock, Saturday morning, Nov. 12. The event, put on by the city’s recreation department, focused on giving dogs a chance to interact, while also giving a portion of the money spent by visitors toward a good effort.

“I wanted to do an event where I could donate part of the proceeds to [the Irving Animal Shelter],” said Andrea Ramirez, recreation specialist with the City of Irving.

A modest entrance fee allowed two footed participants to take home a Woofstock t-shirt and a gift bag. It also gave both the two and four footed participants access to a one mile walk and a costume contest.

“We’ll go around the park, and we’ll be handing out shirts with their race numbers,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez commented on how Woofstock could grow in the future.

“Next year, if it ends up being a lot bigger, I’d like to do more of an attraction for kids as well,” Ramirez said. “Maybe have a bounce house and have some food vendors come out for breakfast and lunch. Things like that. We want to make sure to keep in contact [with vendors] so they come back for years to come.”

Vendors were a part of the city’s first Woofstock, including the SPCA of Dallas, PAWS for Irving Animals, Hollywood Feed, and Pet Paradise. PAWS works directly with the city of Irving’s animal shelters to help rescue dogs.

“Our main focus is helping all the dogs in Irving and at the Irving shelter,” Alicia Hoang with PAWS said. “The city’s so big but the shelter’s so small. It’s always overrun and over packed. We mainly focus help on that.”

While PAWS does focus its efforts on dogs already in shelters, it also works on getting those rescue animals into their forever homes.

“We’re mainly looking for people to adopt; just because [dogs are] in a shelter doesn’t mean they’re bad dogs,” Hoang said. “Every dog deserves a home, no matter where they came from, no matter what happened in the past.”

Among the several attendees were Leslie Hanks and John Tylenda with their 10-year-old Field Setter, Molly. While the activities of the day were the main reason the family came out, the growth in Irving is what impressed them the most.

“I’m always blown away by the variety and scope of the things that Irving offers,” Hanks said. “[Molly] is a large dog and has to be in an apartment. She’s a Field Setter, and they run all the time. It’s exercise for her.”

On a day in which the weather seemed to fit perfectly with the event, Irving’s first Woofstock seemed to go off without a hitch, and hopefully blazed a path for many more in the years to come.