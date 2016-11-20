Rambler 11-19-2016

Click on link below for full pdf
By John Starkey In 2016, Archives, Newspaper Archives, This week0
Click on link below for full pdf
The Salvation Army to begin collecting gifts for more than 50,000 children, special needs adults
Blood test may help identify fetal alcohol spectrum disorders
Changes to the FAFSA make it easier to apply for student aid
More than half of parents try to get everything on kids’ holiday wish lists no matter the cost
Americans bake cakes, call therapists and change up home lighting to combat Daylight Saving Time blues
Texas to provide grants for veterans coping with mental health issues