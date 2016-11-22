Save the Date!

Library Closed: Thanksgiving

November 24, 25

All Irving Libraries will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Momentum Dance Company Presents “The Nutcracker”

November 25 – 27

This holiday favorite@ Carpenter Hall, choreographed by Artistic Director Jacquelyn Ralls Forcher, is sure to delight audiences with new costumes and eye-catching choreography. Bruce Coleman is back to play the role of Herr Drosselmeyer; Shea Johnson returns as the Cavalier; and Christy Martin brings her talents to the production as Momentum’s new Sugar Plum Fairy. Following the final show, attendees are invited to meet and interact with their favorite characters during the Sugar Plum Fairy Reception.

Nov. 25 and 26 | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 27 | 1:30 p.m.

Constructing a Hoop House

November 29, 6 - 8 PM

A hoop house is generally defined as a simple greenhouse, and it is commonly used for season-extension, allowing crops to thrive and be cultivated well after their normal growing season. It is generally constructed using basic materials such as PVC pipe reinforced with rebar for the frame and a plastic sheet to cover the structure.

Students in this class@ South Irving Library Meeting Room #1 will learn how to construct a hoop house, as well as learn the best times to use this type of greenhouse and other types of greenhouses in the North Central Texas area.