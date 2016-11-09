Special dresses help girls to be princesses

Photo: Cinderella (Alanna Self), Estrella (3) and Emily Jaramillo (8) discuss some of the finer points of being a princess. /Photo by John Starkey

The Make a Wish Foundation of North Texas partnered with Noah’s Event Venues for the first time on Saturday, Oct. 29. The magical event was designed to make 10 special girls feel like princesses for a day to prepare them for their trips to Disneyland or Disney World.

“They will be going to Disney sponsored by Make a Wish,” Ashley Amerman,Director of Program Services for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, said. “Some of them are leaving in a couple of weeks and others are leaving in a couple of months. This is what we consider as an enhancement event for them to be able to get excited and start the anticipation toward the wish they are going to receive. Soon they will get to go and see Cinderella’s Castle, and meet all the princesses, and stuff like that.”

Noah’s Event Venue, which is typically responsible for hosting wedding’s and corporate events, decided that instead of disposing of their damaged specialty linens and satin tablecloths, they would use them to make princess dresses for Make A Wish Foundation kids.

The company provided everything for the princesses from their outfits, complete with tiaras and wands to the food, backdrops for pictures, and also the volunteer Disney princesses who entertained the 10 little princesses.

“[Noah’s] has our own linen warehouse, so once we can’t use [the linens] after 50 events, we turn them into princess dresses,” Venue Director of Noah’s Whitney Gamboa said. “Those [dresses] are actually our linens that we have re-sewn into dresses. We also have super hero capes and things like that for the little boys, but we partner with the Make A Wish Foundation and some organization in Africa that makes school dresses for [children], so that’s kind of what we’re doing with our linens.

“Our corporate office is doing the linens to dresses initiative. They started it and introduced it to our staff internally in May at our staff conference,” she said.

The day started with each of the girls from the Make a Wish Foundation coming in and picking out the dress with her name on it. Afterwards, each child was photographed in her costume before being introduced to the volunteer princesses.

During the party, the princesses volunteers danced, sang and read stories, as well as teaching the young ladies proper princesses etiquette for their trip to Disney.

“I would say it’s important for a child to have a wish, because they are going through something very difficult medically that’s also effecting them emotionally and mentally while effecting the whole family. A wish is not just for the child it’s for the whole family,” Amerman said. “We send the parents and the siblings, and they get to be a part of it. We find out that it effects more people in the community, and at Noah’s, they are now going to be exposed to these kids and feel like they made a difference in their lives. We hope it brings strength and joy to these kids when they need it the most.”

Noah’s plans to continue to expand its involvement within the community.

“We are going to continue to make the dresses and to send them off to Make A Wish Foundations across the country,” Gamboa said. “Noah’s actually has 35 buildings across the country. We are always trying to give back to the communities where our buildings are located.