The Salvation Army to begin collecting gifts for more than 50,000 children, special needs adults

DALLAS – On Friday, Nov. 4, The Salvation Army will begin collecting nearly 300,000 donated Christmas gifts for more than 50,000 children and special needs adults in the DFW area. The gifts will be collected at 11 local shopping malls: NorthPark Center, Collin Creek Mall, Galleria Dallas, Ridgmar Mall, Town East Mall, The Shops at Willow Bend, North East Mall, Grapevine Mills Mall, Hulen Mall, Golden Triangle Mall, and Parks at Arlington.

Compassionate citizens wishing to help a child this Christmas can stop by a Salvation Army Angel Tree at any of the 11 malls and select an Angel tag from the tree. Each tag lists a child’s first name, age, gender, clothing sizes, wish item, and need item. Special code numbers ensure the gifts go to the families who asked for them.

Donated gifts will also be collected at approximately 400 companies and churches as employers host collection efforts on site to allow their employees a convenient way to give, and churches host the same for members of their congregations.

The gifts will be distributed in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton, and Ellis counties beginning on Dec. 15. Families that qualified for assistance have been given appointments to pick up their gifts at one of 13 locations between Dec. 15 and 20.

Parents began interviewing for Christmas assistance at Salvation Army community centers on Sept. 26. To qualify, they meet with a Salvation Army worker who reviews income and expense information to make sure the family is in need. During the interview, the worker collects information about the children which is printed on the Angel tags.

Donations will be accepted from Friday, Nov. 4 through Thursday, Dec. 8.

SOURCE The Salvation Army