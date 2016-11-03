Trinity Forest Golf Club to host AT&T Byron Nelson in 2018

Dallas, Texas – The AT&T Byron Nelson and the PGA TOUR recently announced the tournament will move to Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas in 2018.

Located 10 minutes south of Downtown Dallas, Trinity Forest Golf Club is an 18-hole, links-style course designed by former PGA TOUR player Ben Crenshaw and renowned golf course designer Bill Coore.

The 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson will be played at Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas in Irving on May 15-21.

“Our mission to transform kids’ lives has been the heart of what we do since 1920 and that cause remains central to all our decisions about the AT&T Byron Nelson,” said David Watson, AT&T Byron Nelson Board Chair. “We are forever grateful to Four Seasons and the City of Irving for a long, prosperous partnership that has enabled us to raise over $150 million for Momentous Institute, impacting over 100,000 lives. We look forward to our tournament’s future and continuing to change the odds for kids.”

Momentous Institute is the nonprofit owned and operated by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas. Momentous Institute has been building and repairing social emotional health in kids since 1920.

“Improving lives and charitable giving were central to tournament namesake Byron Nelson’s beliefs, and the PGA TOUR is committed to these ideals in the communities in which we play,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Tim Finchem said. “We are excited to continue our partnership with AT&T and the AT&T Byron Nelson in the City of Dallas starting in 2018. The move to Trinity Forest Golf Club will have a positive long-term impact on thetournament and those served through Momentous Institute.”

AT&T, the tournament’s title sponsor since 2015, is also based in Dallas.

“This is a special sponsorship for us because it benefits Momentous Institute and thousands of children right here in our hometown of Dallas and beyond,” said Lori Lee, AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and Global Marketing Officer.

