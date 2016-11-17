TxDOT urges drivers to ‘end the streak’ of daily deaths

AUSTIN – The Lone Star State marked a deadly milestone on Monday, Nov. 7, as at least one fatality has occurred each and every day on Texas roadways since Nov. 7, 2000. In an effort to end this deadly 16-year streak, the Texas Department of Transportation, through its #EndTheStreakTX campaign, reminds drivers to stay alert, obey traffic laws and take personal responsibility behind the wheel.

“Every day for the past 16 years, somebody has lost a spouse, child, friend or neighbor on Texas roadways,” TxDOT Executive Director James Bass said. “These deadly crashes are a sobering reminder that we must do everything in our power to stay focused and safe while driving. We can stop this staggering streak if every driver makes it a priority to be safe, focused and responsible. Let’s end the streak.”

Throughout November, TxDOT’s social media pages will share facts and information about the last 16 years of roadway fatalities and invite Texans to publicly show their commitment to ending the streak of deadly days by sharing these posts with the hashtag #EndTheStreakTX. TxDOT also will invite the public to share personal stories of loved ones lost in car crashes on its social media pages using photo and video testimonials with the hashtag #EndTheStreakTX.

Since Nov. 7, 2000, fatalities resulting from motor vehicle crashes on Texas roadways have numbered 55,578. The leading causes of fatalities continue to be failure to stay in one lane, alcohol and speed.

To decrease the chances of roadway crashes and fatalities, TxDOT reminds drivers to:

Buckle seatbelts – all passengers need to be buckled

Pay attention – put phone away and avoid distractions

Never drink and drive – drunk driving kills; get a sober ride home.

Drive the speed limit – always follow speed limits and drive slower speeds when weather or conditions warrant.

SOURCE Texas Department of Transportation