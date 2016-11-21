Unite for Troops supports service members, veterans

Photo: Boy Scouts assemble individual items into care packages for military members serving away from home. /Photo by Vaughn-zel Lloyd

Thousands of residents from the Dallas-Fort Worth area gathered to honor and remember active members of the military, veterans, and those who lost their lives in the armed forces as well as their families and loved ones. Porter’s Army Navy hosted the annual Unite for Troops & Veteran’s Day Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12.

“It’s a grassroots drive,” Cindy Porter said. “We don’t put it on. We only have three employees. Nobody sponsors it, and there was no startup money. Everything here, everyone here, everything done is all by volunteer and donations.”

To honor the past and present members of the U.S. military, Cindy Porter and her husband Steve, owners of Porter’s Army and Navy Store, organized the one-day event. Community members donated personal items such as tooth brushes and handmade ornaments, which were assembled into personal care packages for soldiers around the world.

With the help of the community, the Porters ship the care packages to Afghanistan, Africa, Dubai and Alaska, as well as to military hospitals in the states.

“We raise money, because each one of these boxes cost about $20 to send,” master of ceremonies Kevin Kasky said. “It’s the most effective and efficient way to send it. We found that out over the years. We used to try to ship in bulk, and it cost 2-3 times more.”

Cindy Porter said the group planned to package and ship 400 personal care packages. The Porters also took time to recognize veterans in attendance and the families who lost service members, by giving them ribbons.

“I wanted people to get physically, mentally, spiritually involved,” Cindy said. “About 2005, we started recognizing our veterans here. I wanted them to realize that they are special to us, but now I want us to realize that is the face of our freedom.”

Zoraya Rodrigez, a resident of Dallas who happened to grow up in a military family in Puerto Rico, joined the service, and served a total of 10 years. She recalls the first time she received a personal care package like the ones packaged at the event.

“I remember we were in the field for a week,” Rodrigez said. “We came back, and as we were just coming off the bus to drop off our gear, people were just standing there handing us boxes, and gift cards, and cards for minutes to call your family.

“Sometimes it’s hard. You really don’t have the money to buy the cards or go to the PX in time, so they were giving us cards to be able to call our parents and our family back home and say we’re back from our training.”

Rodrigez added that it means a lot for people to be appreciative and show support to those in the armed forces, even when the person is not a part of the family of the person making contributions.

“It means a lot to think that somebody besides your family is thinking of you and what you might need and might want, when you come back from things like training,” Rodirgez said. “It’s not just your family that is appreciative of what you’re doing, but the others who took the time to pack the box, donate and buy the things they sent. It’s important.”